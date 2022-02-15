“That’s why we are seeing Maguire getting punished so much” – Paul Ince explains why Manchester United captain has struggled

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have come under fire in recent weeks for his questionable performances. Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince believes the centre-back isn't as bad as many claim, adding that the defender is currently suffering because he lacks support.

"The thing with Harry Maguire is he is not the quickest," Paul Ince told the Daily Mail.

"He's not a bad player; everyone loses form and regains form. Harry Maguire is going through a period now where everything he does, he is making mistakes, and it is getting magnified."

The Englishman went ahead to suggest Manchester United's midfield wasn't doing enough to shield Maguire. According to him, the centre-back is suffering because he's being isolated on the pitch.

"For me, it's not just Harry Maguire, it's the midfield," Paul Ince explained. "He gets no protection. If I play in midfield with Roy Keane, Harry Maguire does not get isolated at Man United.

The last thing you want to do is to have someone like [Armando] Broja who is strong and quick against Harry Maguire, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got midfield players around Harry Maguire to protect him and help him out.

"For so many teams it is so easy to get through United, and that’s why we are seeing Maguire getting punished so much because he has no protection whatsoever.", Paul Ince continued.

It's been a torrid outing for the Englishman this season

Harry Maguire's stats with Manchester United so far this season

The Englishman has made 25 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season, recording one goal to his name. It is worth noting that nine of those appearances have come under the watch of Ralf Rangnick. The centre-back racked up 769 minutes under the German so far.

Meanwhile, many are already calling for Maguire to be benched as his performances have failed to impress in recent weeks. The Englishman struggled to contain a rampant Armando Broja during United's Premier League clash with Southampton at the weekend. It remains to be seen how the tactician will handle the situation going forward.

