"That's something not bad at all" - Mohamed Salah comments on the depth of the Liverpool attack

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has opened up about the incredible firepower his club have up front ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday (May 28).

The Reds boasts one of the best attacking trios in world football in the form of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Following the arrival of Diogo Jota in 2020 and Luis Diaz in January earlier this year, Liverpool have looked a lot stronger going forward.

Salah has opened up on the incredible strength in depth Liverpool are blessed with. He discussed the healthy competition between him and Sadio Mane while also recognizing Roberto Firmino's unique skillset. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, Salah said:

"Yeah, I like it. I'm glad that they don't do very good on the right side. No, I'm just kidding. I like that. It's always something motivated me since I came here. You see, that always between me and Sadio, you will always want to fight to be the best. That's not something bad at all. I don't see it as a bad thing."

Jota is doing great but you can't forget Bobby because Bobby sacrifices himself always for the team and just like drop, get the ball, turn and give you space, give you all the space. It's the way we play together it's really good. And I think it's healthy for everybody that no one can really rest."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy:“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” #awlive [goal] Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy:“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” #awlive [goal] https://t.co/2WzguwzlR5

Salah has also stated that healthy rivalry between players helps the team, citing Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo's partnership at Manchester United in the past. He added:

"Look at the last four or five seasons with me and Sadio. We scored too many goals. That helps you 100%. I think in your time, maybe Rooney and Ronaldo was always like this. Everybody wants to be the better player or the superstar. So, it's always good for the team. As much as we don't affect the way we play, it's always good for the team."

Which three of the famous five will start for Liverpool against Real Madrid?

Jurgen Klopp could be spoilt for choice while naming his starting XI in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, and Diego Jota started in the Reds' last Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22. However, Salah and Firmino were brought on in the second half. The Egyptian got on the score sheet along with Mane, and Andy Robertson as Liverpool won 3-1.

B/R Football @brfootball



His family will be watching on from his hometown of Barrancas



(via

Luis Díaz has a chance to make history as a Colombian by playing in a Champions League final and winning it.His family will be watching on from his hometown of Barrancas(via @cnnsport Luis Díaz has a chance to make history as a Colombian by playing in a Champions League final and winning it.His family will be watching on from his hometown of Barrancas ❤️🇨🇴(via @cnnsport)https://t.co/UJCAkmCpGz

Fans will have to wait and see which three of the five attackers start for the Reds in the final against Los Blancos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar