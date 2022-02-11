“That’s something else in their mind” – Mikel Arteta explains only reason why players would turn down Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta claimed during a recent press conference that Arsenal will not struggle to sign star players due to their heritage and tradition.

The Gunners’ last major trophy was the 2019-20 FA Cup, and the club has not participated in the Champions League since 2017. They are currently sixth in the Premier League and will be hoping to make a return to Europe’s premier competition next season.

Regardless of their current conditions, Arteta feels the club will not struggle to sign players.

The Gunners have never won the Champions League. However, they have conquered England’s first division title 13 times, putting them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arteta on attracting top players:



🗣 “We have tradition. What the club inspires, what we are as a club is enormous. Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. I haven’t had one time on the phone to a player, a member of staff, someone from recruitment, doesn’t want to join Arsenal.” Arteta on attracting top players: 🗣 “We have tradition. What the club inspires, what we are as a club is enormous. Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. I haven’t had one time on the phone to a player, a member of staff, someone from recruitment, doesn’t want to join Arsenal.” https://t.co/6tokGWsfJ8

Arteta said:

"We have the tradition, what the club inspires, what we are as club it is enormous. ‘Everybody wants to play for Arsenal. I haven’t had one time a phone call from a player, or member of staff, or someone in recruitment saying they don’t want to join Arsenal. That’s for sure."

He added:

"Then, if they go for financial reasons that’s something else in their mind. But their willingness to come and be part of this. I haven’t experienced something different and we are really glad."

Arsenal might struggle to sign top players if they fail to make UCL despite Mikel Arteta’s claims

While Arsenal are surely one of the biggest clubs in England, they currently have a young team at the Emirates. The club parted ways with veteran striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in January.

They have struggled to compete against the best teams in the EPL this season and have multiple issues to solve before the next campaign.

Their star player Bukayo Saka has also been linked with a move away from the club due to a lack of Champions League football. The Gunners have the England winger under contract until the end of next season and will be hesitant to watch him leave the club.

Arteta reportedly also wants to further improve his squad by signing a defender, a winger and a striker - indicating that a lot of work is yet to be done at the club.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Can I highlight the emotional damage inflicted on Arsenal fans?!”



🤦 Alexander Isak’s Rolls Royce

Vlahovic rejects Arsenal

Guimaraes’ announcement video

🤬 Aubameyang to

Ramsey to



Laura Woods can’t get over the damage Arsenal have faced… “Can I highlight the emotional damage inflicted on Arsenal fans?!”🤦 Alexander Isak’s Rolls RoyceVlahovic rejects ArsenalGuimaraes’ announcement video🤬 Aubameyang to #FCBarcelona Ramsey to #RangersFC Laura Woods can’t get over the damage Arsenal have faced… 😡 “Can I highlight the emotional damage inflicted on Arsenal fans?!”🤦 Alexander Isak’s Rolls Royce❌ Vlahovic rejects Arsenal📣 Guimaraes’ announcement video🤬 Aubameyang to #FCBarcelona🔵 Ramsey to #RangersFCLaura Woods can’t get over the damage Arsenal have faced…🔥 https://t.co/afanqL47Q3

The club reportedly made an offer for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic who eventually decided to join Juventus instead. Another target in the form of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is also reportedly reluctant to join due to the potential lack of Champions League football.

Also Read Article Continues below

In such a scenario, the Gunners can expect further problems in the summer window if they fail to make the Champions League next term. They are currently one point behind West Ham United and level with Manchester United in the Premier League table. However, they have played two games less than their Manchester rivals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy