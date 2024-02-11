"That’s not something I knew he had in his locker" - Paul Scholes impressed by one key aspect Arsenal star's game in 6-0 win over West Ham

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice following his standout performance against West Ham United. The English midfielder had a fun-filled day as they picked up an emphatic 6-0 away win against their London rivals on Sunday, February 11.

Arsenal finally got their pound of revenge against the Hammers after David Moyes' men had won the last two meetings between both sides this season. Reacting to the impressive display from Mikel Arteta's men at halftime, Scholes was quick to single out 25-year-old midfielder Rice.

The Arsenal club-record signing once again orchestrated proceedings from midfield, scoring a goal and providing two assists. He was saddled with the responsibility of taking set-pieces for the north London club and they scored two goals from corners.

Speaking about Rice's impressive delivery on the ball, Scholes said that wasn't something he knew the midfielder had in his locker. He said via HITC:

"Declan Rice’s delivery has surprised me a little bit, it’s been some fantastic balls in and that’s not something I knew he had in his locker. Set pieces have been where West Ham have really struggled.

Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham last summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. He has since gone on to play 33 games across all competitions for the north London side, scoring four goals and five assists.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's emphatic PL win against London rivals

The Spanish tactician expressed his delight in his side's 6-0 thrashing of West Ham United at the London Stadium earlier this afternoon. The Gunners were ruthless in attack as they shipped in six goals past their London rivals to set the record for their biggest Premier League away win.

Goals from William Saliba (32'), Gabriel Magalhaes (44'), Leandro Trossard (45+2'), Rice (65'), and a brace from Bukayo Saka (41' (p), 63') were enough to secure all three points for Arsenal.

After the win, Arteta said that he was extremely happy with his team's performance, saying via the BBC:

"I'm extremely happy. The way we performed, the way we played, such a big score in a really difficult place. It tells you a lot about how well the boys played today."

Arsenal are third in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool. They are level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.