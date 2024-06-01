"That’s something I strive for" - Manchester United and Barcelona target keen to impress at EURO 2024 to attract big clubs

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana - a Barcelona and Manchester United target - is looking for a good campaign at the upcoming European Championship this month. The 22-year-old plays his club football at Everton.

Onana is coming off a solid season with the Premier League side, contributing three goals and an assist in 37 games across competitions. Two of those goals came in the Premier League, where the Toffees staved off relegation, finishing 15th after being deducted eight points due to FFP violations.

His other two goal contributions came in the EFL Cup, where Everton lost 7-6 on penalties to Fulham after a 1-1 draw.

Despite being contracted to Goodison Park till 2027, Onana has been the subject of interest of top Premier League clubs, like Arsenal, Chelsea and United, as per Metro. Sport (as per Metro) has also reported interest from Barca.

Onana wishes to boost his stock by performing well at the upcoming Euros, where Belgium are clubbed with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine. He told Het Laatste Nieuws (via Metro):

"At previous tournaments, you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs. That’s something I strive for. I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage."

As per Sport, Everton are looking for around €60 million for their Belgian midfielder as they look to improve their finances. That essentially rules Barca out of the fray, as they might not be able to offer more than €40 million.

How has Manchester United and Barcelona target Amadou Onana fared for Belgium?

Manchester United and Barcelona target Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has appeared 11 times for Belgium's senior team, contributing an assist. The 22-year-old made his Red Devils debut in a 4-1 home loss to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League in March 2022.

Since then, he played twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup - where Belgium exited in the group stage. The Manchester United and Barcelona target played thrice in his country's successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

However, his lone goal contribution has come in a friendly - a 2-2 away draw with England at the Wembley in March this year. Onana will look to build on that at the European Championship, where Belgium open their campaign against Slovakia in Frankfurt on June 17.