“That’s not something that Messi has ever done” - Alexi Lalas names star who will become bigger ambassador to MLS than Lionel Messi

Major League Soccer legend Alexi Lalas believes Son Heung-min could become a bigger ambassador for the league than Lionel Messi. He said that the South Korean superstar's outgoing nature and fluent English could help the league's visibility.
Lionel Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. It led to a big influx of eyeballs towards the league, especially with the USA set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. He has also won two trophies with the Herons already, the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup.
Son, meanwhile, has joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur for an MLS record fee of $26 million this summer. USMNT legend Alexi Lalas was recently asked on his State of the Union podcast if Son could be a bigger ambassador for the league than Lionel Messi. He answered (via Mirror):
“I think that's unquestionable, that he is going to be much more available and upfront. As you mentioned, he speaks English, the incredible Korean population that we have, the incredible Korean fans around the world, and not just Korean fans but fans of Son, fans of Spurs, fans of the EPL that have seen him.
“So I think he’s going to have a major impact in terms of visibility, and I think he’s going to add to it because of his availability and his willingness to be out there."
Lalas added:
"And that's not something that Messi has, let's be honest, ever done. He’s always been a very reticent and private type of star, and his play has always done the talking. And if he speaks English and he’s choosing not to speak English at all, that’s weak. And if he doesn’t speak English, fair enough, I get it's difficult to learn a new language.
“But I always considered it as a form of respect for the country and culture that is paying your bills and that you are a guest of. But it doesn’t matter. Messi is still going to sell plenty of tickets and be the star that he is.”
Son has already played two matches for LAFC. He won a penalty in a 2-2 draw over Chicago Fire before providing an assist in a 2-0 win over New England Revolution.
LAFC GM claims Son's shirt sales have surpassed Lionel Messi and LeBron James
LAFC General Manager John Thorrington has claimed that Son Heung-min's shirt has become the best seller in the world. He claimed that not only football legends like Lionel Messi, but the shirt sales have also surpassed LeBron James.
Thorrington told talkSPORT on August 14:
"This is now the second week where we're not just talking about the highest-selling football jersey in the MLS. It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now. I'm talking about Son. If you take from when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any athlete in the world."
Son will next be in action with LAFC on Saturday, August 23, away against FC Dallas. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face DC United away on that day.