“That’s where it all started, you’ve seen it in the games” – Tyrell Malacia explains what Manchester United have done to turn around form

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has identified improved communication and dedication as the reasons behind the Red Devils’ recent turn of fortunes.

Erik ten Hag endured a rocky start to life as the new Manchester United manager, enduring consecutive Premier League defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively. Ten Hag’s side have since bounced back in the Premier League, picking up impressive wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City, and Arsenal.

Trey @UTDTrey Just hitting me that Man United are the only big 6 Club to beat a fellow big 6 club this season, and we’ve done it TWICE. We’re actually cooking good Just hitting me that Man United are the only big 6 Club to beat a fellow big 6 club this season, and we’ve done it TWICE. We’re actually cooking good

In an interview with Sky Sports, new signing Malacia revealed the reasons behind their turnaround following the 4-0 humbling defeat to Brentford on August 13. He said (via the Manchester Evening News):

“Every game is difficult, every week is difficult – there are no easy games.

“[After the Brentford match] We spoke with each other a lot, as a team, we trained and the first thing we had to do was the basics - work hard. That’s where it all started, you’ve seen it in the games. It wasn’t always good football but we worked hard and that’s why we kept winning games. Now we have to have that as a standard and now we have to develop our possession game.”

Manchester United have picked up four wins in their six Premier League games thus far, securing 12 points from a possible 18. They are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, sitting a point behind fourth-placed Brighton.

Tyrell Malacia looking forward to Manchester United’s clash with Manchester City

Defending champions Manchester City are the only team who have not tasted defeat in the Premier League this season, winning five games and drawing the other two. Manchester United, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning run and will have to beat second-placed City on October 2 to extend their purple patch.

Malacia is set to experience his first ever Manchester derby in 12 days, and by his own admission, he is very much looking forward to it. On the topic of the Manchester rivalry, Malacia added:

“I know, I spoke with the guys and they told me they are really, really big games. But I live for these games, so I have to give everything and we as a team have to give everything. Not even the big games, the other games, it’s important to have your standards high every game.”

