“That’s why he is a superstar” – Ally McCoist explains why he feels there is no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Manchester United substitution

Former Scotland and Rangers striker Ally McCoist claimed that he didn’t have a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after he was subbed off against Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off in the 71st minute for Harry Maguire with the score still 2-0. Manchester United had only recently let go of a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa in their last EPL fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen fuming after being taken off and spent minutes sitting beside the dugout.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN 'I'm staggered' - Ally McCoist in disbelief at how Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Burnley manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… 'I'm staggered' - Ally McCoist in disbelief at how Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Burnley manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was not happy as Ralf Rangnick decided to talk to him after Rashford’s 75th-minute goal. Manchester United went on to concede a late goal and could have found themselves in a difficult position without a third goal. Ally McCoist believes there was nothing wrong with the Portuguese superstar’s reaction:

I don’t really have a problem with him being unhappy at being taken off. If he was coming off laughing and joking and giving the high fives, we are the very people that would be saying does he care? We can’t have it both ways. That’s why he is a superstar because he wants the best and he wants to be the best.”

Can Manchester United push on after away victory against Brentford?

Manchester United’s has gotten off to multiple false starts since August. The victory against Brentford saw them produce their best performance in a while with multiple players coming to the fore. Bruno Fernandes set up two goals and was involved while Mason Greenwood scored a well-deserved goal after his recent performances.

Scott McTominay produced what was probably his best performance this season in a lone CDM position. He was defensively resilient and did not leave a single opportunity to charge forward with the ball. Raphael Varane has been consistent throughout while Marcus Rashford will also be delighted to find himself on the scoresheet.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball away wins in the Premier League with victory over Brentford Manchester United brought upaway wins in the Premier League with victory over Brentford Manchester United brought up 3⃣0⃣0⃣ away wins in the Premier League with victory over Brentford 🙌 https://t.co/pmVyqTYceB

The victory comes as a huge boost after multiple stars were accused of under-performing in recent weeks. The performances have resulted in rumors of discord in the dressing room, ones the Brazilian Fred only recently rubbished.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fred continued his impressive form for United against Brentford and got what was his third assist in as many games.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav