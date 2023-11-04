“That’s for all those who support the team and the manager!” - Mark Goldbridge aims sly dig at critics after Manchester United win at Fulham 

Popular YouTuber and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the Red Devils' crucial 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4.

Erik ten Hag's side came into the game on the back of two 3-0 defeats in a row. They lost against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the league before being eliminated from the EFL Cup by Newcastle United.

Manchester United thought they had a great start at Craven Cottage with Scott McTominay putting the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute. However, the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR check for Harry Maguire being offside in the buildup to the goal.

In a game that lacked quality, the two sides appeared set for a goalless draw. However, a mistake from Fulham allowed Bruno Fernandes space on the edge of the box and he scored in the 91st minute to secure the win.

After the game, Goldbridge wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Get in!!!! That's for all those who support the team and the manager! Justice!"

Expand Tweet

Manchester United have been under immense pressure after a poor start to the season. The win over Fulham will perhaps do well for their confidence and relieve some pressure from manager Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag hits back at criticism against Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United's win over Fulham

Bruno Fernandes has come under immense criticism from fans and pundits alike for his antics on the pitch. Some Manchester United legends like Roy Keane have urged Erik ten Hag to strip the Portuguese midfielder of his captaincy.

The Dutch manager, however, has backed Fernandes, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don't understand why people doubt Bruno Fernandes as our captain, really. He’s key for us.

"Everyone has mistakes and no one is perfect. He's massively important to us."

Fernandes was made captain ahead of this season, taking over from Harry Maguire. The Portuguese has been accused of moaning and giving up when his side are struggling, especially in big games.

Fernandes has struggled in terms of goal contributions as well, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 14 games across competitions this season.

He will next be in action when the Red Devils face Copenhagen away in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.