“That’s why he is in there” – Danny Murphy lavishes praise on Liverpool star who puts ‘fear’ into opponents 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has heaped praise on Sadio Mane, with the forward having yet another stellar season for the Reds.

The Senegalese winger has been playing in a centre-forward role following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

He has been somewhat criticized for his performances in the role, but Murphy has defended the 30-year-old highlighting the fear he strikes into opponents.

Murphy told Match of the Day (via HITC):

“Mane has faced a little bit of criticism recently playing down the middle. Talk about him not being as effective. What he does do, wherever he plays, is you get the same tenacity and work ethic."

Mane's goal contributions have once again been remarkable as he has registered 18 goals and two assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Murphy went on to detail the impact the former Southampton forward has when playing in the middle of Jurgen Klopp's attack:

“Down the centre of the pitch, I think he has the ability to stretch and put fear into defenders. That’s why he is in there. But it has paid dividends.”

Sadio Mane to be key for Liverpool against Manchester United

Mane may line up in the centre of Liverpool's attack against United

Sadio Mane's next appearance for the Reds is likely to come against fierce rivals Manchester United on Tuesday.

Liverpool are in a closely-fought title race against Manchester City, trailing Pep Guardiola's men by just a point with seven games remaining.

They can ill afford to give up any points or momentum with so little time left in the Premier League campaign.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/5nP4Vq7qzE

Since Luis Diaz arrived at Anfield in January, Mane has seen his place in the attack change. Klopp commented on this prior to the huge game against United.

The German coach told reporters (via Mirror):

"I've known Sadio nearly six years, as far as I have known him he's never needed competition to be the best version of himself. I'm not sure bringing in Luis affected that part of his game, but playing centre suits Sadio very well as well."

Klopp knows all too well how important Tuesday's game against United is. The implications will not only be on his side's title pursuit but also on the Red Devils' top four aspirations.

He told reporters in this regard:

"It's a big game, a massive game, two of the biggest clubs in the world. Always we have to learn to deal with it. Some players had to learn how to deal with it. This time it's an incredible important game again for both teams."

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their fine form against United. They will look to put up a similar performance to the 5-0 demolition of the the Red Devils they achieved earlier this season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit