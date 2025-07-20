"That’s what they’ve done" - Thierry Henry boldly predicts where Arsenal will finish in the Premier League this season 

Thierry Henry has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League in the 2025-26 season. He believes that Mikel Arteta has done a good job and they could finally get over the line this season.

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons. They have also failed to win a major trophy since 2020, when they won the FA Cup. Thierry Henry, who won the Invincible title with Arsenal in the 2003-04 season, believes they can get over the line this time around.

In an appearance on the Men in Blazers podcast, he said:

“Do I think that Mikel Arteta is doing a great job? Tremendous job! Do I think he should get the sack? Hell no! Am I going to think that we’re going to win the league this year? Yes! It’s been good. It’s got to be better."

He added:

“I do understand when people are just saying now, ‘are we going to go over the line?’ I understand the question now, when people are like five years, second, second, second, we came short. That doesn’t mean we’re going to come short again.

“You’re not going to win all the time. But to be in a situation to win, you need to be, first and foremost, in a situation to know how to win. That’s what they’ve done recently. And hopefully they can go over the line.”

Notably, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League in 1999, 2000, and 2001 before winning the title in the next season.

Thierry Henry said Arsenal have underachieved under Mikel Arteta

Thierry Henry appeared on the Stick to Football podcast in May this year and shared his thoughts on Mikel Arteta's tenure at Arsenal. He acknowledged the time needed for a rebuild but added that they need to compete for trophies. He pointed out that the Gunners haven't reached a single final since the 2020 FA Cup win.

Henry said:

"I'm not saying that I'm disappointed with Arsenal, but it's normal that people are raising questions now about what the team is doing. I understand that at the very beginning you arrive and it's not your team. You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to."

"It takes time and you have to give a manager time to be able to implement what he wants to do. For the last three years Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup or [reached] a final."

Henry also pointed out that Manchester United, who have struggled in the league, have reached five finals in the last five years, winning two.

