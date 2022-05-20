"That’s their top level" - Alan Hutton explains why Liverpool could allow Mohamed Salah to leave the club

Former Premier League right-back Alan Hutton has suggested that Liverpool could decide to cash in on Mohamed Salah this summer.

As reported by Football Insider last week, the Reds are set to offer the Egyptian international a new four-year deal worth in excess of £80million.

Discussions between the Merseysiders and their star forward have been going on for months now.

Football Insider also claimed that Salah is keen to stay at Anfield and is also willing to compromise on his £500,000-a-week wage demands.

However, Alan Hutton has suggested that the Reds will be looking to cash in on the 29-year-old if contract talks do not speed up. The Scotsman told Football Insider:

“Well, I think you’re looking at now. Surely, if they’ve offered him that, that’s their top level."

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp Announcing our xG Premier League Player of the Season...



Who else, but Mo Salah!



‣ 22 goals from 24.3 xG

‣ 13 assists from 8.9 xA

‣ Average Infogol rating of 8.43



The Egyptian King.



"Unless Mo Salah has this thing in his mind where money’s not the issue, it’s not about that. It’s not about the length of contract, it’s about another challenge in some other league."

Hutton has insisted that it should be a no-brainer for Salah to sign a new deal if he is happy at Anfield.

“If that is is his wish, then it’s up to him. Then it’s about: ‘Okay, my time’s up here,’ and Klopp saying: ‘Okay, I’m going to sell you because you’re into your last year."

He added:

“If he’s happy at Liverpool, that is an unbelievable contract at a club where he’s happy. He’s done ever so well so there’s no problem there for me.”

Can Liverpool cope without Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool certainly wouldn't want to be in a position where they have to replace Mohamed Salah.

But if they have to cash in on Salah, it's hard to rule out the possibility of the Reds finding a solution to the problem.

Liverpool's shrewd transfer policy and excellent scouting backed by data-analytics are the key reasons why they are one of the most feared sides in Europe right now.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah vs Manchester City has won Jamie Carragher’s goal of the season.”



When Jurgen Klopp signed the likes of Salah, Mane and Jota, very few had predicted them to be successful at this level.

From Salah's point of view, a move away from Anfield makes very little sense. He is playing for a team that is competing for every trophy.

He is a fan-favorite at Anfield and also plays in a system that allows him all the freedom to hurt opponent defenses.

