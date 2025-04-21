“That’s the two who are very close to us” - Ethan Nwaneri names 2 Arsenal stars who have mentored him and fellow club sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly

Ethan Nwaneri has named Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka as the players who helped him and Myles Lewis-Skelly settle into the Arsenal first team. He claims that the duo helps the teenagers remain grounded and deal with the pressure from outside.

Nwaneri told Daily Mirror that Saka and Rice give them tips and share how they managed to get things done while coming up from the youth ranks. He added that there is constant communication, and that has helped them get better on the pitch as well. He said:

"This is what we've spoken about since we were young - breaking in the team together. We've just had our eyes on that vision and the fact that we've been able to do it, it's amazing. Declan and Bukayo, that's the two who are very close to us. They help us out, they keep us grounded, they lift us up when we need it as well. They've been brilliant with us. It's mainly just personal stuff like how they dealt with things when they were first coming up, and how they dealt with the pressure, and maybe when they didn't play well, or when they did do well, and just managing that."

Nwaneri played as the right-winger when Bukayo Saka was injured for Arsenal this season. The youngster has scored nine goals and assisted twice in his 33 matches for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal players treat youngsters well, claims Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri went on to talk about all the Arsenal senior players and admitted that the dressing room is exactly how he wanted it to be. He revealed that all players help each other and do not make the youngsters feel different because of the age difference. He told the Daily Mirror:

"That's testament to the way that the players treat us. They treat us like we're men, ever since we first came in. They've treated us well, like we're part of the team, so that's just how we feel now. I wouldn't say I was nervous at first, but there was a different pressure that I was feeling and I think I saw that was a good thing - that it shows I care, that I'm feeling these things. I was fine with all that sort of stuff. I'm not surprised because this is what I've envisioned in my head, this is what I always wanted to do. So, it's no surprise I've achieved it."

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace next in the Premier League on April 23 and know that they need a win to keep the title race going for another week.

