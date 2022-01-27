"That’s the type of player they need" - Ally McCoist urges Tottenham Hotspur to target Manchester United star

Former Scottish striker Ally McCoist feels Tottenham Hotspur should chase Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.

The Lilywhites have missed a creative playmaker in their squad ever since Christian Eriksen's departure to Inter Milan in 2020.

However, with the aforesaid Dutchman currently on the verge of an exit, Spurs could do try and sign him this month.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford in September 2020 with a big reputation from Ajax, costing them £40 million.

However, the midfielder has barely played since then, making only 50 appearances in all competitions, while starting 15 of them.

He's struggled to break into Manchester United's first-team despite a relatively good health record. The Dutchman has also been unable to hit the heights of his Amsterdam spell.

The 24-year-old's contract with the club runs until 2025 but he's unlikely to continue beyond this season given the severely limited playing time.

Crystal Palace are currently leading the race to land the Dutchman, but McCoist has urged Tottenham to join the race.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, the former Rangers forward said:

“I still think in terms of Spurs, I don’t think they’ve replaced Eriksen, I think that’s the type of player they need. I’m not sure if Van de Beek has done enough at United to indicate that Spurs would be interested. But he definitely needs to go and get playing along with guys like [Jesse] Lingard and Dele Alli. Van de Beek is clearly not fancied.”

Palace chasing Manchester United man for a loan

Manchester United are open to letting Van de Beek on loan if a suitable offer is presented. But it is thought they will only consider a straight loan until the end of the season.

The Dutchman is seeking regular game time and Palace are ready to offer him the same at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles head coach Patrick Vieira is content with the squad at his disposal. But he feels he's still lacking one or two experienced players with European pedigree who could boost the squad further.

They're looking to add someone to the side this month with Van de Beek on their radar. The player is hoping to make it into the Netherlands' World Cup squad later this year and for that, he must play regularly in order to achieve that.

