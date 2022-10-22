“That’s unfair” – Ronaldo Nazario makes honest admission when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona 

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently shared his take on the debate between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Ronaldo stated that it's unfair to compare such legendary players. He said that there is a special group of players with the likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, and more on it.

While speaking to The Guardian, here's what the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner said:

"That’s unfair, I think there is a very, very special group where you have Diego, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pelé, Van Basten, Ronaldinho. I would include myself. Let the fans say, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, can’t compare generations."

Ronaldo is often termed as the original Ronaldo by fans when he is compared to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He spoke about this terminology:

“People call me original Ronaldo but, bloody hell, there were others – and they weren’t false. I’m not the only one and more will come along and be better than me, in everything.

"I did what I could, the best I could. I’m doing other things now, important things, and I want to keep improving myself. As a footballer, I can’t do any more now.”

Ronaldo Nazario has no desire to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While Ronaldo Nazario is a huge admirer of Lionel Messi, he is not too keen to see the Argentine lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup as it would mean that Brazil's eternal rivals will become world champions.

The legendary Brazilian attacker stated (via GOAL):

"If he nationalized for Spain, The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football.

"But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about. Does Messi deserve it? Of course he does – but not with my support. I love him, and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way."

Messi recently announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be last time in the competition. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on 20 November.

