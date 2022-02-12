“That’s what you want” – Ex-Arsenal player looks beyond Kieran Tierney and chooses ‘real leader’ as next Gunners captain

The captain's armband at Arsenal is seemingly up for grabs. Alexandre Lacazette is the team's leader at the moment, but that is expected to change in the near future. Former Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere has tipped the Londoners to appoint goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as their next captain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal's captain from November 2019 till he was stripped of his duty in December last year due to a disciplinary breach. Lacazette has held the armband since then, but the Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract with the club.

B/R Football @brfootball BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and will not be selected to play West Ham BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and will not be selected to play West Ham https://t.co/0bywQUOL5a

The Gunners will need to appoint a new leader if the attacker bids farewell to the Emirates at the end of the season. Kieran Tierney is heavily backed by fans to become the next captain, but Jeremie Aliadiere believes the armband should go to Ramsdale instead.

According to Aliadiere, the English goalkeeper's reliability, fitness and leadership skills make him the right option for the role instead of Tierney.

“Tierney, he’s been injured a lot of times," Aliadiere said on Stadium Astro. “It’s what player you can get on the team sheet every single game, and know is reliable, rarely gets injured, and is going to be first-choice every single game. That’s what you want as your captain," continued the Frenchman.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝐖 𝐀 𝐑 𝐑 𝐈 𝐎 𝐑 𝐖 𝐀 𝐑 𝐑 𝐈 𝐎 𝐑 👊 https://t.co/7rHm4AziHO

Aliadiere continued:

“For me, Ramsdale (should be the next captain), because I’ve seen this season what a leader he is, on top of being a top goalkeeper and what he’s done on the pitch. From what I hear at the training ground as well, he’s becoming a real leader. You’ve seen the reaction that he has had during the game when he’s motivating everybody, when he’s boosting everyone. I think he will be an obvious choice.”

Aaron Ramsdale's stats for Arsenal so far this season

The Arsenal goalkeeper is having an exceptional campaign this season.

Aaron Ramsdale continues to be an influential figure for the Gunners, with his incredible performances within the sticks. So far this season, he has made 24 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side across competitions, recording 14 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have recovered from their poor start to the season, and now have a real chance to finish in the top-four in the Premier League. The Londoners currently rank fifth in the table with 39 points from 22 games. They are one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United, but have two games in hand.

