"That's what we all want to see as United fans" - Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney gives his take on Marcus Rashford's loan spell at Villa

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given his two cents on Marcus Rashford’s loan spell at Aston Villa thus far. Rooney praised Rashford for his recent performances while expressing that he wants his former teammate to return to Old Trafford.

Rashford completed a loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa in the last transfer window (February 2025). The move became imminent for the player after his fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim, and his gametime was reduced.

In the first half of the ongoing season at Old Trafford, Rashford faced criticism due to his struggles in front of goal. However, a switch to Villa in February has seen the Englishman flip the narrative with a bright start to life at the Birmingham-based club.

In 15 appearances across competitions, the left-winger has scored three goals and provided six assists. His latest goal contribution came against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg, where Villa won 3-2 on home soil on Tuesday (April 15). Rashford was quite impressive in the game, assisting his side’s third goal of the night, though Villa exited the UCL on a 5-4 aggregate defeat.

After the match, Rooney waxed lyrical about his countryman’s performance and said he doesn’t want to see the 27-year-old continue his playing career at Villa.

Rooney told Amazon Prime Sport (via Daily Express):

"We have to give a massive shoutout to Marcus Rashford, I thought he was fantastic, [it was like] the Rashford we've seen over the years. Massive skill, ability, you see here [during a replay of the goal], getting at players, driving at them, pulling the ball back."

"The big thing [for Villa] now is keeping hold of them players, Marco Asensio, Rashford, but I hope they don't [keep hold of them]. I hope Rashford goes back to United and performs like he did tonight, that's what we all want to see as Man United fans. They [Villa] would have to finish in the Champions League, it would be a waste," he added.

Jamie Carragher trolls Marcus Rashford and Manchester United for being used to hearing Europa League anthem after error in Aston Villa vs PSG clash

Jamie Carragher took cheeky shots at Marcus Rashford and Manchester United for being used to the Europa League anthem after it was mistakenly played in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Aston Villa and PSG.

Players from both teams lined up ahead of the game on Tuesday, which was followed by fireworks and a display of tifos welcoming PSG to Villa Park. However, what happened next dampened moods as the wrong anthem was erroneously played. The Europa League anthem was played in the background, causing amused players to exchange awkward glances.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Carragher saw that as an opportunity to reignite the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry. During his punditry duties on CBS Sports, he said (via GOAL):

"Marcus Rashford seems fine. He's used to it [the Europa League anthem]."

However, with a crucial assist, Rashford proved himself in the match, as they secured a 3-2 win.

