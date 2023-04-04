“That’s what we’re here for!” – Jamie Carragher makes ‘big call’ as he delivers Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher divulged his prediction for this Sunday's blockbuster clash between the Reds and Arsenal at Anfield, backing the former to take all three points to aid their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

League leaders Arsenal have been in sensational form, having won their last five Premier League games in a row. They have currently played 29 games and are eight points clear of Manchester City, with 72 points. The deficit could be cut to five points if the Cityzens win their game in hand.

Moreover, if Liverpool beat the Gunners on Sunday, April 9, Arsenal's lead over City would cut down to just two points. This would be a gigantic blow for Mikel Arteta's men as they look to secure their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal have failed to win at Anfield in the Premier League for over a decade now, however, this would be their best time to strike against Liverpool.

Since defeating Manchester United 7-0 at home, the Reds have lost three games in a row, including being dismantled 4-1 against Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite their turbulent season, Jamie Carragher backed Jurgen Klopp and Co. to come out on top. He spoke on Sky Sports Monday Night Football (via METRO):

"Yeah – I think Liverpool will beat Arsenal at home."

When his fellow pundit, Gary Neville, claimed that it was a 'big call', Carragher replied:

"That’s what we’re here for!"

Football Daily @footballdaily



is confident that the league leaders will lose at Anfield on Sunday 🗣️ "Liverpool will beat Arsenal." @Carra23 is confident that the league leaders will lose at Anfield on Sunday 🗣️ "Liverpool will beat Arsenal." ✅@Carra23 is confident that the league leaders will lose at Anfield on Sunday https://t.co/R9ayeRqMTR

A victory for Liverpool would be paramount for their top-four chances this season. They are currently eighth in the standings with 42 points under their belt. They are eight points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with two games in hand.

Gary Neville believes Arsenal will win the Premier League if they beat Liverpool on Sunday

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has backed Manchester City to win the title all season, even predicting them to win at the start of the season.

Despite his confidence in the Cityzens, due to Arsenal's recent form, Neville's stance on the Gunners not winning the league is beginning to waver.

He spoke to Sky Sports (via METRO):

"It’s 50-50. My mind was certain that Manchester City were going to win the league about six to eight weeks ago. I absolutely thought that by now Arsenal would have dropped lots of points and they would not be where they are. But now I think it’s 50-50.

He added:

"I’m not going to put everything on the Liverpool game, but our manager used to say if you won at Anfield at this time of year you would win the league. Quite often that proved to be the case. If Arsenal go to Anfield and win, I would say definitely it would be their title."

The Gunners and Manchester City will also face off on April 26, which will be integral in deciding who wins the title this season.

Poll : 0 votes