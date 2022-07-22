“That’s what will make the team successful” – Bruno Fernandes explains what Manchester United must do under Erik ten Hag next season

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has explained what the Red Devils must do under Erik ten Hag next season to have success.

United are coming off the back of one of the worst campaigns in the club's history, where they stumbled to a sixth-placed finish in the league. The Red Devils recorded their worst points tally of 57 in the club's Premier League history.

There has been an upshift in both performances and mood during the pre-season for Manchester United in which the side have won all of their friendly fixtures.

United have won all three of their fixtures thus far under Ten Hag, scoring 11 goals and showing signs of huge improvement under the Dutch tactician.

Fernandes, 27, believes if the Red Devils follow Ten Hag's demands, it will bode well for the side next season. The Portuguese star told SkySportsPL (via UtdReport):

"The main thing is following what he [Ten Hag] wants because I think he has a straight line that he wants to have with the team and I want to follow that straight line because I think we can be successful that way."

"If everyone understands that we have to follow the rules, follow what the coach demands and what the team demands, everyone will be on the same page, so that's what will make the team successful. I think everyone will be happy at the end of the season if we can do everything he [Ten Hag] wants us to do."

Bruno Fernandes can shine under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes became an Old Trafford fan favorite following his £56.7 million move from Sporting CP in January 2020. He adapted immediately to life at Manchester United in his first two seasons, recording 40 goals and 25 assists in 80 appearances.

However, Fernandes came under fire last season for a somewhat indifferent season in which he didn't have the same impact for the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old managed 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances, which is a decent return. However, he performed nowhere near the level that was expected of him.

There have been reservations over whether the Portuguese star would flourish under Ten Hag. The former Ajax boss arrives with a possession-based vision that perhaps doesn't marry Fernandes' own style of play.

However, there are signs during pre-season that the attacking midfielder can be a huge part of Ten Hag's side as he has shown more calmness on the ball.

