“That's how they will see it” - Ben Foster explains how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid will be an ‘insult’ to Liverpool fans 

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has explained how Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid will be an insult to Liverpool fans. The Reds defender's current agreement at Anfield expires in the summer, after which he's expected to leave for free.
However, he may have had fans thinking otherwise following this emotional celebration after scoring his team's winner against Leicester City on Sunday, April 20. Speaking about how Alexander-Arnold could cost his club, Foster said on his Fozcast podcast (via Mirror):
"He's leaving when he could have done this a couple years ago. He could have left and got the club £70m or £80m and fans will see it as an insult to them and to the football club by not getting what they could have got for him and then going off to Real Madrid to join his mate, Jude [Bellingham]."
"That's how they will see it. I think he is getting all carried away with Real Madrid and [thinking] the grass is greener but I don't think the grass is greener."
Alexander-Arnold came through the academy at Liverpool and has gone on to make 350 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 90 assists. He's won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each, among other honors with the Merseysiders.
The England international is likely to become the long-term successor to Daniel Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu if this move goes through.
Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to question on future with Liverpool, amid Real Madrid links
Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to play a key role for Liverpool, despite his links with a move to Real Madrid. He's scored four goals and bagged seven assists in 40 matches across competitions this season.
However, the right-back failed to comment on his future following his team's win over Leicester City on Sunday. When asked about it, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports (via Liverpool.com):
"Like I've said all season, I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into details but these days like today are always special: scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles and being in title races. They are special moments that will live for me forever. I am glad to be a part of them."
The full-back could finish his time at Anfield with another Premier League trophy. With five games remaining, the Reds are top of the standings, 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.