“That's how they will see it” - Ben Foster explains how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid will be an ‘insult’ to Liverpool fans 

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has explained how Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid will be an insult to Liverpool fans. The Reds defender's current agreement at Anfield expires in the summer, after which he's expected to leave for free.

However, he may have had fans thinking otherwise following this emotional celebration after scoring his team's winner against Leicester City on Sunday, April 20. Speaking about how Alexander-Arnold could cost his club, Foster said on his Fozcast podcast (via Mirror):

"He's leaving when he could have done this a couple years ago. He could have left and got the club £70m or £80m and fans will see it as an insult to them and to the football club by not getting what they could have got for him and then going off to Real Madrid to join his mate, Jude [Bellingham]."

"That's how they will see it. I think he is getting all carried away with Real Madrid and [thinking] the grass is greener but I don't think the grass is greener."

Alexander-Arnold came through the academy at Liverpool and has gone on to make 350 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 90 assists. He's won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each, among other honors with the Merseysiders.

The England international is likely to become the long-term successor to Daniel Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu if this move goes through.

Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to question on future with Liverpool, amid Real Madrid links

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to play a key role for Liverpool, despite his links with a move to Real Madrid. He's scored four goals and bagged seven assists in 40 matches across competitions this season.

However, the right-back failed to comment on his future following his team's win over Leicester City on Sunday. When asked about it, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports (via Liverpool.com):

"Like I've said all season, I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into details but these days like today are always special: scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles and being in title races. They are special moments that will live for me forever. I am glad to be a part of them."

The full-back could finish his time at Anfield with another Premier League trophy. With five games remaining, the Reds are top of the standings, 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More