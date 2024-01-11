"That sends such a bad message" - Andre Onana criticized by ex-Cameroon star for Manchester United decision during AFCON

Former Cameroon defender Sebastien Bassong thinks Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has set a bad example with his AFCON decision.

Onana, selected by Cameroon for AFCON, has decided to play United's Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. That means the goalkeeper is likely to miss his country's opening AFCON clash against Guinea on January 15.

Bassong, who won 15 caps for The Indomitable Lions, has now stated that Onana's decision shows a lack of respect towards AFCON and his country. The former defender told BBC (via The Mirror):

"That sends such a bad message, not only for Cameroon, but for the respect people will have for the Africa Cup of Nations and for the way they should treat us, the equality."

He added:

"If we don't even respect ourselves how can you expect other people to treat you any different. I like Andre, I'll always have his back when I have to, but when things like that happen.. the nation, the pride of the country and the continent is way an individual person."

Andre Onana, since his summer move from Inter Milan to Manchester United for a reported €51 million fee, has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. He has played every single available minute since the start of the season.

However, his decision to delay his arrival in the Ivory Coast for AFCON 2024 has stirred the pot. Onana has so far played 37 times for Cameroon at the international level.

Andre Onana fears losing Manchester United starting spot to Altay Bayindir- Reports

Apart from Andre Onana, Manchester United also signed goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce in the summer for a reported £4.3 million fee. Bayindir, however, is yet to make his debut.

While Onana has played every single game, he has made a few high-profile errors as well, especially in the UEFA Champions League. His performances have been inconsistent.

According to widespread reports, including one from The Mirror, Onana is fearful that he might lose his starting spot in the team to Bayindir. The Turkish goalkeeper is expected to get a chance between the sticks when Onana is away on AFCON duty.

That said, if Onana's Cameroon are knocked out of the group stages of the AFCON, Bayindir might not get his chance at all. After the Tottenham game on January 14, Manchester United next play on January 27.