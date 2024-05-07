“That shouldn’t happen” - Ten Hag says 5 Manchester United stars refused to follow his directions during goal in 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slammed his players after they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

The Red Devils went to Selhurst Park needing a win to return to the European spots in the Premier League standings. However, they suffered another disappointment. A throw-in for Crystal Palace near the halfway line led to the first goal in the 12th minute.

Michael Olise got on the ball and shrugged off Christian Eriksen before getting past Casemiro, who made a poor attempt to challenge. Olise continued his run and eventually shot it past goalkeeper Andre Onana. Ten Hag wasn't pleased with Manchester United's defending for the goal and said after the game (via United in Focus):

“The throw-in where you concede the first goal, that shouldn’t happen and that is as a team because we don’t follow their rules. We don’t adapt to the different situations to organise, to keep control in those situations.

“Five players over the ball and they have a throw-in, it is not possible. There are five players there and that is a goal that shouldn’t happen because we really give clear instructions of how we should defend this. They didn’t bring it on the pitch and we got hammered.”

Jean-Phillippe Mateta made it 2-0 for Crystal Palace in the 40th minute before Tyrick Mitchell added a third in the 58th minute. Olise completed his brace and the scoring in the 66th minute.

Manchester United face an uphill task in pursuit of European places

Manchester United were competing with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot in the Premier League until just a few weeks ago. However, they are now mathematically out of the UEFA Champions League qualification race and might miss out on Europe altogether.

After the Crystal Palace defeat, Manchester United are eighth in the standings, two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United. They are level on points with Chelsea (7th) but massively behind on goal difference (11 to -3).

The Red Devils will next host leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. They will then host Newcastle, which could be a big game in both sides' pursuit of European football next season. United will end their Premier League campaign at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United also have the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 25. If they win, they will automatically qualify for the UEFA Europa League.