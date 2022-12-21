"That shows the mentality" - Manchester United star reveals what Lisandro Martinez told him after 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed the message Lisandro Martinez sent him after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

McTominay, 26, was speaking at a fans' conference on Tuesday, (December 20), when he discussed the mentality of the United players. He revealed a conversation he had held with Martinez, 24, following Argentina's triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign (via GOAL):

"Success will always be winning trophies, and that’s the most important thing at this football club. With the manager, that we’ve got now; we’ve got a really good opportunity to start that journey, especially this year."

McTominay continued:

"I messaged Lisandro the other day and said congratulations, and he said ‘we go for the next one’. He’s just won a World Cup, so that shows the mentality that is in the group."

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez No busquen dinero, busquen gloria!!! En nuestra tierra con nuestra gente. ARGENTINA ARGENTINA ARGENTINA No busquen dinero, busquen gloria!!! En nuestra tierra con nuestra gente. ARGENTINA ARGENTINA ARGENTINA 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/H0MQn5ESwo

Manchester United return to action on Wednesday (December 21), in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup against Burnley. Erik ten Hag's side are fifth in the league with eight wins, two draws and four defeats after 14 games.

United players had a very successful FIFA World Cup tournament, with Martinez winning the trophy and Raphael Varane finishing as a runner-up with France.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Casemiro, Portugal duo Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, England trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford were standout performers for their nations.

That bodes well for the Red Devils as the players return to club football, with the Old Trafford giants looking to win a trophy for the first time since 2017.

FIFA World Cup players return ahead of Manchester United's clash with Burnley

Casemiro has returned to Carrington.

Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Red Devils players who were part of the earlier knockout stages of the World Cup could be set for action. Twenty-five players were spotted in training, including Maguire, Shaw, and Rashford. The Brazilian trio of Casemiro, Fred, and Antony, Netherlands' Tyrell Malacia and Portugal's Fernandes were also in the camp. Dalot was not part of the group, though.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen and Uruguay's Facundo Pellestri were also part of the squad in training that arrived back from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Casemiro back in Man Utd training today Casemiro back in Man Utd training today 🇧🇷 🔥 https://t.co/u66qiJK7fJ

The full Manchester United squad in training (via UtdPlug):

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Martin Dubravka, Nathan Bishop, Radek Vitek

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Maguire, Rhys Bennett, Victor Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia

Midfielders: McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Casemiro, Zidane Iqbal, Donny Van de Beek, Fernandes

Attackers: Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Pellistri

