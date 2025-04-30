"That side of Cristiano" - When Roberto Carlos highlighted key advantage Cristiano Ronaldo had over Lionel Messi

Robert Carlos believes Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic gives him the edge over Lionel Messi. The Brazilian legend stated that he has seen the Portuguese star train at Real Madrid and he has shown a desire to improve every time.
Speaking to the media, Carlos claimed that Messi and Ronaldo are very similar but the training puts the Al-Nassr star over. He said in 2017 via GiveMeSport:
"I watch him [Cristiano] train every day and the way he works is exciting. He wants to improve every day. That's the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon, but that side of Cristiano, of training, professionalism, focus, motivation, success... Cristiano has an advantage over all the others."
However, Carlos does not think Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are the best ever. He picked Ronaldo Nazario as his pick and said:
"He [Ronaldo] was the best. There will never be another Ronaldo' Fenomeno.' Not Neymar, Cristiano or Messi, Ronaldo is unique. He's the best. I think in our generation it was harder to score goals. It was more physical back then and attackers were less protected. But Ronaldo could do everything."
Roberto Carlos has never played with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in his career. He has never represented the same club as the Argentine, while he left two years before the Portuguese joined Real Madrid in 2009.
Jose Mourinho also believes Ronaldo Nazario is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Jose Mourinho also spoke highly about Ronaldo Nazario and stated that the Brazilian legend was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He added that the legendary striker had the talent and skill, saying in 2020 (via Planet Football):
"When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."
"Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers. They have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo."
Jose Mourinho managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and has come up against Lionel Messi several times in his career. He has admitted that the Argentine is the one player he would pick when asked which player he wished to work with in his career.