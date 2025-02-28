“That smells of a player who has already had his head turned” - Ben Foster believes Liverpool star isn’t working hard because he wants Anfield exit

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has claimed that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is not fully commited to the game because he wants to leave the club. The 41-year-old noted that the Uruguayan's work ethic has been on a downward trend of late, asserting that he already has his 'head turned' away from Anfield.

Ad

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for a reported £64 million (upto £85 million with add-ons) in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old has failed to live up to his hefty price tag thus far, with his inconsistent performances causing consternation within the club's administration and supporters.

In 139 appearances across all competitions, Nunez has racked up 39 goals and 22 assists. While he has missed a host of big chances, his work-rate and pressing have been positive and beneficial for Arne Slot, especially in the late stages of games.

Ad

Trending

However, over the past few weeks, rumours about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League seem to be playing on the Uruguayan forward's mind. In his last ten games, he has scored just two goals - both of them coming in a 2-0 win over Brentford (January 18).

Expand Tweet

Ad

On his podcast, Foster opined that Nunez is distracted by the transfer talks. The ex-English shotstopper said (via TBR Football):

"Usually Darwin, whether he misses or scores, he works his socks off, he does it properly, he gets back and he wants to win the ball back and he's not even doing that now. That smells of a player who has already had his head turned."

Ad

This season, Nunez has racked up six goals and five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. Most of his appearances have been off the bench, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota being preferred over him in the starting lineup.

"I don't think he's a weak link" - Ben Foster makes claim about under-fire Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster claimed that he doesn't believe under-fire striker Darwin Nunez is the weak link in Liverpool's otherwise dominant team.

Ad

On his Fozcast podcast, the Englishman even compared the Uruguayan attacker to Manchester City star Erling Haaland in terms of their physicality and creativity. He said (via TBR Football):

"I don't think he's a weak link, because I still think he's a handful. And any defence coming up against him would worry about him because he's so physically capable, and he can do things that other strikers just can't do.

Ad

"He's a little bit like Erling Haaland in that sense, that he can create so much just for himself, just because of how big and athletic and strong he is."

Up next, Nunez and Liverpool will be seen in action in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up against French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback