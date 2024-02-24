“That was something I hadn’t seen in any player up to that point” - Barcelona director Deco highlights ‘amazing’ Cristiano Ronaldo ability

Barcelona sporting director Deco highlighted an amazing Cristiano Ronaldo ability that surprised him.

Deco, during his playing career, was one of the best midfielders on the planet. A mix of technique, vision and elegance, the Portuguese was a joy to watch. He played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal's national team as well.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder has now highlighted how Ronaldo's speed and intensity during his younger days left full-backs on their tracks. He said (via FourFourTwo):

“Ah, simply being around someone who was obviously different, on and off the pitch. I was struck by his [Ronaldo] ability, his speed, and the way he played. His game had a lot of intensity."

Deco added:

“He tired out the opposition – he didn’t let the opposing full-back breathe. That was something I hadn’t seen in any player up to that point. He always had great technical ability, too. It was amazing to watch him."

While Cristiano Ronaldo turned more into an out-and-out goalscorer over the years, he was one of the fiercest wingers on the planet during the earlier stages of his legendary career.

Deco played 57 matches alongside Ronaldo for Portugal. The duo combined for six goals. They both were part of the Portugal team that reached the 2004 UEFA Euro final and the 2006 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Al-Nassr star Alex Telles speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership

Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo, after playing together at Manchester United, are now teammates at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Telles has now revealed Ronaldo's leadership abilities.

The Brazilian full-back highlighted that Ronaldo always positively pushes the team. Speaking about the 39-year-old, Telles said (via GOATTWorld on X):

"Cristiano is a natural leader and leader. Everyone knows his way of dealing with football, because of his professionalism, and the good thing about that is that he is a positive leader. He always pushes the team towards positivity. He is very influential in our team, and he is a source of strength for us."

Telles and Ronaldo have now shared the pitch 37 times, 16 of them for Al-Nassr. They have combined for two goals, both of them at Manchester United.