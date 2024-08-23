"That could be something" - KSI names ex-Manchester United star as ideal opponent for Cristiano Ronaldo if he were to take up boxing

Misfits Boxing founder KSI has shared who he feels former Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo should face off against if he were to take up boxing. He named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his ideal opponent.

Misfits Boxing was started in 2022 as a collaboration between English YouTuber KSI and Wasserman Boxing. The event, now in its third season, is a crossover boxing promotion where people from different walks of life enter the boxing ring.

Former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson, who won the Premier League with Leicester City, will be making his Misfits Boxing debut on Saturday, August 31 in Dublin. In the build-up to the event in Dublin, KSI was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would join the event.

Trending

"You never know," quipped the YouTuber.

He added that he felt that former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be the ideal opponent for Cristiano's potential boxing debut.

"Him [Cristiano] versus [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, that could be something," revealed KSI.

The 39-year-old football legend is known to enjoy boxing. He has been spotted earlier this year watching a bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo makes his YouTube debut

Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, popularly known as KSI, is a veteran in the social media industry, especially YouTube at just 31 years of age. He spoke about his admiration of the former Manchester United attacker joining YouTube and launching his channel, 'UR Cristiano'.

KSI, who has 24.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, was effusive in his praise of Ronaldo's off-field achievement.

"Ronaldo’s smashing it with his YouTube channel, he’s already on 30million and it’s been less than a day," the 31-year-old said.

He admitted that he was not surprised by the reception on the 39-year-old's channel considering the popularity the footballer enjoys.

"He’s done well but he’s one of the most famous people in the world so you kind of expect it," KSI said.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced the launch of his own YouTube channel on social media on Wednesday, August 21.

The Al-Nassr forward broke the record of the fastest channel to reach 1 million subscribers, a feat he achieved in less than 90 minutes of the launch. UR Cristiano is also the fastest in the history of the platform to cross the milestones of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 million subscribers.

On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form. He gave Al-Nassr the lead in the club's 1-1 draw at home to Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League season opener on August 22. He is expected to be in action next against Al Feiha on Tuesday, August 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback