“That is something unmatched” – Di Maria claims it is ‘impossible’ for fans from other countries to not love Argentina because of Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria has said Argentina get support from fans of other countries as well due to the presence of Lionel Messi.

La Albiceleste beat Bolivia 3-0 at the Estadio Hernando Siles in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 12. Argentina were without Lionel Messi, who was rested after picking up a slight niggle in their 1-0 win over Ecuador in their last game.

Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in the 31st minute for Lionel Scaloni's side against Bolivia. La Verde defender Roberto Fernandez was then sent off in the 39th minute.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez then scored in the 42nd and 83rd minute respectively to secure all three points for Argentina. Di Maria provided two assists in the game.

After the game, he was asked about the support La Albiceleste get even from fans of other countries. Di Maria replied (via All About Argentina):

“A love Argentina is getting from away fans? It’s impossible for people from other countries not to love Argentina because we have the greatest player in history, and that is something unmatched.”

Lionel Messi has scored 104 goals and provided 56 assists in 176 games for Argentina, topping both charts. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has captained them to the 2021 Copa America, 2022 La Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophies.

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates hail his leadership after Bolivia win

Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano Martinez hailed Lionel Messi as he stayed with the team despite being rested against Bolivia.

The Inter Miami forward wasn't even in the squad that won 3-0 against Bolivia in the World Cup Qualifiers. However, Messi stayed with the team instead of going back home to celebrate his son Mateo's birthday (September 11).

After the game, Argentina midfielder De Paul hailed his captain's leadership qualities, saying (via All About Argentina):

“He’s an absolute leader and an example of love and care for the team. He could have gone away and enjoyed his son’s birthday and yet he came here with us.”

Goalkeeper Martinez also chimed in on the same, saying:

“Messi could have gone home, but he wanted to accompany us. This is something to be proud of.”

Along with his footballing prowess, Lionel Messi has been a big leader for Argentina, captaining them to three trophies in two years.

He will now reunite with his national side next month when they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Paraguay and Peru.