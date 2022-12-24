“That was a stupid decision from Martinez” – Patrick Vieira reacts to celebrations from Argentina goalkeeper after FIFA World Cup win

Arsenal legend and current Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is disappointed at Emiliano Martinez's unseemly celebrations after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win. The former France international believes the Aston Villa goalkeeper's actions have ruined an otherwise admirable campaign for La Albiceleste.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's path to becoming world champions. The Argentine shot-stopper stepped up on multiple occasions, including the final against Kylian Mbappe's France.

Martinez made a brilliant save in the final minutes of extra time when France's Randal Kolo Muani had a one-on-one chance, denying a last-minute winner for Les Bleus. He was also outstanding in the penalty shootout, saving Kingsley Coman's spot-kick.

However, following the final, he failed to show humility in victory. The goalkeeper was seen making vile gestures in front of Qatari officials after winning the Golden Glove award. Footage of Argentina's boisterous dressing room celebrations revealed the Argentine shot-stopper aiming digs at Mbappe as well.

This clearly did not sit well with Vieira, who said (via The Mirror):

“When you are talking about the abuse and the comments that he [Mbappe] received after the World Cup, I think that is damaging the game and himself. Some of the pictures that I saw from the Argentina goalkeeper took away a little bit from what Argentina achieved at the World Cup."

He added:

“I don’t think that they really needed that. You can’t control sometimes people’s emotions or decisions, but that was a stupid decision from Martinez to do that.”

Martinez was also pictured with a doll that had a cutout of Mbappe's face stuck on it during Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory tour in Buenos Aires.

Martinez explains why he made the lewd gesture after receiving Golden Glove award at FIFA World Cup

The Argentine keeper has explained his reasons behind the lewd gesture he made after winning the Golden Glove award. He stated that he did so in response to French fans who jeered at him in the FIFA World Cup final.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.”

The Argentine shot-stopper's heroics in the FIFA World Cup final and an overall stellar campaign won him the Golden Glove this campaign. La Albiceleste managed to maintain three clean sheets in Qatar this year with Martinez between the sticks.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper will return to action in the Premier League on Boxing Day in their clash against Liverpool.

