“That is a tall order” – Joe Cole on the record he 'can’t see' Cristiano Ronaldo breaking at Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Chelsea player Joe Cole believes Cristiano Ronaldo will never break the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season whilst at Manchester United.

Cole feels Ronaldo will find it hard to score a plethora of goals due to the fierce competition United will face in the Premier League.

When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will break the 32-goal record, Cole told All to Play For podcast (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's going to have to be fit for the whole season and play every game. I can't see it. As much as he is an absolute genius, I think that is a tall order. I don't think anybody will get 32 this year.

"You have to remember, United are going to have to play seven or eight games against the top four/five of the Premier League, and that's going to be so tight," he added. "So there won't be an abundance of goals. He'd have to nick three or four against a Norwich or something."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah currently holds the record for scoring the most goals in a Premier League season. It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo held the previous record of most goals in a season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 31 goals during Manchester United's league-winning season in 2007-08.

As things stand, the Portuguese has made a bright start to his second spell as a Manchester United player. The 36-year-old forward has so far scored three goals in two Premier League games.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ JOE COLE:



"Ronaldo's going to have to be fit for the whole season and play every game. I can't see it.



"As much as he is an absolute genius, I think that is a tall order. I don't think anybody will get 32 (goals) this year." JOE COLE:



"Ronaldo's going to have to be fit for the whole season and play every game. I can't see it.



"As much as he is an absolute genius, I think that is a tall order. I don't think anybody will get 32 (goals) this year." https://t.co/kIyG421UFz

Manchester United can finally challenge for the title with Cristiano Ronaldo back

Manchester United have finally assembled a squad capable enough to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford has been a significant boost for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has a forward from whom he can score guaranteed goals throughout the season, something United lacked in previous seasons.

Apart from Ronaldo, the club has also signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, who have strengthened the other two weaker areas in the squad — right wing and defense.

Manchester United have so far picked up 13 points from their first five Premier League matches and look ready to mount a title challenge.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🔴 “They’ll be looking at winning the League when you are go out and buy players like Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho!”



Ray Parlour believes there’s bigger trophies ahead for Man United this season. 🏆 👀 “I think #MUFC will be looking at bigger trophies than the Carabao Cup.”🔴 “They’ll be looking at winning the League when you are go out and buy players like Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho!”Ray Parlour believes there’s bigger trophies ahead for Man United this season. 🏆 👀 “I think #MUFC will be looking at bigger trophies than the Carabao Cup.”



🔴 “They’ll be looking at winning the League when you are go out and buy players like Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho!”



Ray Parlour believes there’s bigger trophies ahead for Man United this season. 🏆 https://t.co/QHJF3mo9Ik

Also Read

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Man City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee