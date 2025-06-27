“That is the task I’m here for” - Cristiano Ronaldo highlights 3 things Al-Nassr must have to become better after signing new contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to make Al Nassr better before leaving the club. He stated that the task was currently incomplete, which got him to renew his contract.
Speaking to Record, Ronaldo said that he was looking for consistency and collective work from the players at Al Nassr. He said:
"The ambition I feel has no finish line. It is consistency, commitment, and collective work that will make us better. And that is the task I am here for. We are starting a new chapter!"
When Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023, he revealed that it was his aim to develop football in Saudi Arabia and was ready to share his experience. He said (via GOAL):
"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential.
"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success."
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 after his Manchester United contract was terminated. He is yet to win a major trophy at the Saudi Pro League club and his only silverware remains the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo has no deadline for retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his possible retirement and said that he was not thinking about retirement. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar was enjoying his time on the pitch and said (via OJogo):
"I implemented something in my life which is to live in the present and not think too much about the future. That's what I instill in my life, and it's going very well, because I'm enjoying it. I don't have many more years to be able to play. I don't know about giving a deadline, because maybe tomorrow I'll get up and say I don't feel like playing anymore. At the moment, I don't feel that. I'm enjoying it and I'm very happy, regardless of not winning."
Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal at Al Nassr on Thursday, June 26, extending his stay until 2027.