"That team's got nothing" - Gary Neville rips into Red Devils stars after 'sobering evening' against Liverpool 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted the current crop of players after they were swept aside by Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were outplayed in every department at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 4-0 winners to leave United's hopes of a top-four finish hanging by a thread.

Ralf Rangnick's men were chasing shadows for the majority of the evening. This left former captain Neville seething while on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

Ian Ladyman @Ian_Ladyman_DM Liverpool's evisceration of Manchester United is absolutely nothing compared to what Gary Neville is doing to them on commentary. Liverpool's evisceration of Manchester United is absolutely nothing compared to what Gary Neville is doing to them on commentary.

The former England full-back claims this is one of the worst United teams he has ever seen, telling the Sky Sports podcast after the clash:

"It was a sobering evening, we expected it, every Manchester United fan expected it. I don't think one Manchester United fan came here tonight with any hope whatsoever. But you still try and build yourself up in that half an hour before kick-off, could something happen? But nothing, that team's got nothing."

"I cannot explain how we've gone from what was slightly promising at the end of last season with finishing second. And I know we lost the Europa League final, which was a bad one, to the point where we are today which was an all-time low in my 42 years of watching Manchester United. I've never seen it as bad as that."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "The players out there tonight were an ABSOLUTE shambles by the way."



Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher express their frustrations with the Manchester United side after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. 🎙️ "The players out there tonight were an ABSOLUTE shambles by the way." Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher express their frustrations with the Manchester United side after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. https://t.co/IJjwxtihnK

Ralf Rangnick claims Manchester United need up to ten new players following humiliating Liverpool defeat

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was clearly furious after the Anfield performance and claimed the league leaders are 'six years ahead' of United.

Rangnick's team now sit in sixth in the Premier League table. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played one less game and have a far superior goal difference.

The 63-year-old boss compared his squad to Klopp's and told The MEN:

"Jurgen came six years ago and if you compare the squad he inherited, he came after eight or nine games and finished eighth. This is roundabout where we are currently. He had a point average of that season of 1.6 but with every transfer window after that, they develop the kind of squad we have today."

Rangnick added:

"If you analyze the situation, it's not that difficult to analyze. The team needs a rebuild, not because some players have to go but quite a few have no contracts anymore. Their contracts are expiring, then for me, it's clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players."

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell Rangnick on Glazers: "Any owner, if you analyse, the team needs a rebuild - contracts are expiring. It's clear for me there will be six, eight, 10 new players + before you sign them you need to be aware what football does the new manager want + then fit into that profile." #MUFC Rangnick on Glazers: "Any owner, if you analyse, the team needs a rebuild - contracts are expiring. It's clear for me there will be six, eight, 10 new players + before you sign them you need to be aware what football does the new manager want + then fit into that profile." #MUFC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar