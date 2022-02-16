"That tells you everything"- Andy Cole lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's hunger and desire after Manchester United's 2-0 win against Brighton

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has heaped praise on Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo after his performance in the club's 2-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's team were in desperate need of a victory against Graham Potter's side after playing out a 1-1 draw with Burnley and Southampton in their last two league games.

Brighton dominated the first half but failed to convert their goal-scoring opportunities. The Seagulls were made to rue their missed chances when Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United the lead in the 51st minute.

Bruno Fernandes' goal in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time helped Rangnick's side secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has received heavy criticism in recent weeks for his lack of impact and work rate during Manchester United's games.

The 37-year-old has looked a shadow of his former self in recent weeks, but produced a match-winning performance against Brighton. Andy Cole lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his hunger and commitment.

"It was the first time Manchester United put Brighton under pressure. You'd expect him to hit the target from there and he's done that. We know he's a special player.

"It is incredible, to be playing at 37 now and still scoring goals. The goals that he's got. He's done almost everything in his career. But to still have that hunger and desire, that tells you everything," said Andy Cole according to Unitedinfocus.

United's victory over Brighton helped them climb up to fourth place in the Premier League table, two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United and four points behind third-placed Chelsea.

The Red Devils have won three and drawn two of their last five league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils! Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/u8sZzzJQn5

Manchester United's wastefulness in front of goal continues to be a major issue for the club

Despite claiming a 2-0 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday, United's wastefulness in front of goal is likely to be a major source of concern for Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal just after half-time, but went on to miss a number of golden opportunities to double his side's advantage in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes scored United's second goal of the night, but should have put the game to bed much earlier in the second half.

Manchester United played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley and Southampton prior to their game against Brighton due to their inability to convert their chances.

