“That would be a terrifying prospect” – Super agent identifies ‘crucial’ decision that could tempt Harry Kane to join Manchester United this summer

Italian super agent Roberto De Fanti has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte's decision will have an impact on Harry Kane's future at the club.

If the Italian leaves north London this summer, it could prompt the striker to jump ship too and join Manchester United.

Kane hasn't been far away from exit rumors in recent years despite being tied down to a long-term contract by the Lilywhites since 2018.

He was even close to joining Manchester City last summer, but Spurs rejected their £100 million bid.

What could really trigger a move this summer is Conte. He has some transfer demands and if the club fails to meet them, the Italian could leave, with Kane following suit.

De Fanti wrote in his column for CaughtOffside (via Stretty News):

“He [Conte] wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players.

“We are talking £50m – £60m each. Will Levy sanction that? – Time will tell, but one thing I will say is, if Conte does walk away from Tottenham Hotspur, I think Kane will go too and if that does happen, the only club the Englishman would want to go to now is Manchester United."

The Red Devils are rumored to sign a new forward this summer despite Cristiano Ronaldo's 24-goal haul and have Kane on their radar.

He still has two more years left on his Tottenham contract but the striker will be 31 by the time it's up, which might be too late for Manchester United.

But his departure would now be a huge loss for Spurs, according to De Fanti, who believes Kane constitutes everything the club stands for.

He further wrote:

“That would be a terrifying prospect for Levy who will surely know that Kane is irreplaceable. Not only in terms of his ability and goalscoring output but also in terms of his entire mentality. He encompasses everything Tottenham Hotspur stands for.”

Kane has scored 246 goals in 384 games and is only 21 shy of surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record and becoming Tottenham's all-time top-scorer.

Manchester United must go for Tottenham ace

Manchester United desperately need a prolific striker and this could be the best time to sign Kane.

He's 29 and still in his prime. His market value currently stands at £90 million, but with another 25 goals this season, the striker has shown what he can offer.

Also, Spurs would prefer to get something out of his transfer instead of losing him for free in two years' time.

