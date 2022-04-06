"That is what they’re crying out for" - Carlton Palmer claims Manchester United should have signed 23-year-old Premier League star instead of Jadon Sancho

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has opined that Manchester United should have gone after Declan Rice instead of Jadon Sancho last summer.

Last summer, the Red Devils secured Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £73million fee. The England international has shown flashes of brilliance here and there but has not yet managed to justify his sky-high price tag. In 25 Premier League appearances, Sancho has only managed to register three goals and three assists, which is hardly satisfactory for such a highly-rated player.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, on the other hand, has arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season. The defensive midfielder has been smooth in his distribution, has shown plenty of composure, and has the quality to boss any midfield in England. Palmer believes Rice’s qualities are very much needed at Manchester United, claiming they should have gone for Rice instead of splurging on Sancho last summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the footballer-turned-pundit said:

“They went and paid £73m for Sancho. I would have paid £100m then for Declan Rice, because that is what they’re crying out for. He is going to be in demand.”

Rice, who has contributed directly to eight goals (four goals and as many assists), will be out of contract in June 2024. Despite having over two years left on his contract, the midfield maestro is expected to have plenty of offers in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United could have a hard time signing Declan Rice from West Ham United

Former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice is currently thriving at West Ham United. Manager David Moyes has revealed that the player is “not for sale” amid rumors linking him to Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Last summer, West Ham slapped a £100million price tag on their midfielder last summer, and the manager has revealed it will not be enough this term. The club would entertain bids in the region of £150million, which, if met, would be a British record fee.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WHUFC



"One hundred and fifty million just now would be minimum but he is NOT for sale". West Ham manager Moyes announces Declan Rice won't be for sale in the summer: "If you are interested, well, it will be north of that [£100m]. One hundred was cheap last summer..."."One hundred and fifty million just now would be minimum but he is NOT for sale". West Ham manager Moyes announces Declan Rice won't be for sale in the summer: "If you are interested, well, it will be north of that [£100m]. One hundred was cheap last summer...". 🚨⤵️ #WHUFC "One hundred and fifty million just now would be minimum but he is NOT for sale". https://t.co/iQQoILMMAr

The Red Devils could certainly benefit from a player of Rice’s abilities, but we are not sure they would want to match that amount.

Edited by Diptanil Roy