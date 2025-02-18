"That transfer made me into the goalkeeper I am today" – Thibaut Courtois shares what blocked his move to join Manchester United

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that he did not join Manchester United because of David de Gea's permanent transfer to the Red Devils in the summer of 2011.

Courtois, 32, has cemented himself as one of the best shot-stoppers of his generation owing to his stellar stints at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid. The Belgian is a four-time La Liga winner, a two-time Premier League champion, and a two-time UEFA Champions League winner.

During a recent chat with Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand, Courtois was asked why he never joined the Old Trafford side. The KRC Genk youth product replied (h/t Daily Express):

"Well, they signed David, you know. So that helped me shape my path in a different way. In that moment, I was at Genk, starting to do something decent. Obviously, there was some interest from Tottenham [Hotspur] at that moment. There was some interest from Chelsea, and some other teams from other countries."

Courtois, who permanently joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, continued:

"And obviously Chelsea at that moment had the best project for me on the long term. And basically because David was going to Manchester, it opened the door for me to go on loan to Atletico [Madrid]. And basically, I think that transfer for me made me into the goalkeeper I am today."

Courtois, who has a deal until June 2026 at Real Madrid, has registered 10 shutouts in 31 total appearances for Real Madrid in the ongoing season.

Thibaut Courtois likened to Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar by former centre-back

When Rio Ferdinand likened him to Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar owing to his 'calming aura' on the pitch, Thibaut Courtois replied:

"That's nice to hear. In that way, I'm a calm goalkeeper... you will not see me shout. Like, if you made a mistake, you will know you made a mistake. It's better to focus on the set piece straight away. Put your people right and when it comes to your box, say: 'Hey, don't do this anymore or try to do this.' But to shout, sweep, like throw your hands in the air, I don't think it's that necessary."

Since leaving Chelsea for £35 million in 2018, Courtois has kept 107 clean sheets in 267 games across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit.

Van der Sar, on the other hand, recorded 135 clean sheets in 266 games across competitions for Manchester United after leaving Fulham in 2005.

