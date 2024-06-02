"That was us drinking out of frustration" - When Toni Kroos admitted he almost needed an emergency doctor after excessive boozing

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos once admitted that he nearly needed an emergency doctor after excessive boozing. This happened after the midfielder, while plying trade with Bayern Munich, lost at the Champions League final in 2012.

Notably, the Bavarians were strong contenders to win the trophy that year, as they played against a depleted Chelsea side who were missing players due to suspension. John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Raul Meireles, and Ramires were all unable to play, which seemed to have handed Bayern the advantage. The stadium for the final also happened to be Bayern's stadium Allianz Arena.

An 83rd-minute goal put the German side ahead of the Blues, but against all odds, Didier Drogba equalized for Chelsea in the 88th minute from their first corner. The game went to penalties, which the Blues won 4-3, stumping the Bavarians to silence in their own stadium.

Trending

After the game, Toni Kroos decided to drink away the shock of the unexpected loss against the English giants. He told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via Mirror):

"The Champions League final against Chelsea in 2012 - that was us drinking out of frustration. We were close to needing an emergency doctor! It was not a good thing but at least there was a reason for it. I remember that Jessi then said: 'We can't do that now. Imagine if it came out that I called an emergency doctor for having too much to drink!"

Toni Kroos discusses Real Madrid Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid were the better side at Wembley Stadium on June 1, as they handed Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 beating in the second half to lift the Champions League trophy. However, the game did not start in this manner, as BVB threatened the Spanish giants seriously in the first half.

Toni Kroos revealed that being able to keep a clean sheet in that first half was a deciding factor in winning the game (via GOAL):

"The decisive factor was that we didn't concede a goal in the first half. That would have been more than possible. It took a long time before we were the better team."

While Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug might have been the heroes on a different night in another reality, it was not to be this time around. Both players failed to find the target from big chances in the first half, and Real Madrid punished them in the second half.

A corner from Toni Kroos met Dani Carvajal's head to open the scoring, before Vinicius Junior scored a late goal to put the title in their hands.