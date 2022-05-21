"That is what you want" - Teddy Sheringham delivers major claim about Manchester United loanee

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has stated his belief that James Garner will be excited to break into the first team at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking via Nottinghamshire Live, the 56-year-old said:

“I have not seen enough of him to comment on a wide-scale. I know he is one of the reasons why Nottingham Forest are doing so well. The manager has obviously been in top form at Forest and he is getting the best out of everyone who is playing at the moment, and James is playing an important part in midfield."

He added:

“He will come back to the club at the end of the season and will be itching to get into the first-team. That is what you want, players who are itching and are excited about getting into the first-team.”

James Garner came through the Manchester United academy and spent nine years honing his skills in the youth ranks before making his senior bow in 2018.

The midfielder has undergone loans at Watford and Nottingham Forest but it is with the latter that he has showcased his abilities.

The 21-year-old has made 67 appearances in all competitions for the Tricky Trees, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists.

He was an ever-present in the just-concluded EFL Championship season, making 41 appearances and helping the West Bridgford outfit secure a place in the playoffs final.

Manchester United's rebuild offers Garner a shot at regular football under Erik ten Hag

James Garner has impressed for Nottingham Forest

Manchester United will kickstart a new era under new manager Erik ten Hag next season.

The Dutch gaffer has a major squad overhaul on his hands and will be keen to grant opportunities to as many players as possible.

The Red Devils in particular find themselves short in midfield. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are all leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

This leaves a noticeable void in the squad and James Garner could be a major beneficiary.

Manchester United have a long history of giving opportunities to academy-trained players and this is a tradition that Ten Hag could uphold, owing to his track record in youth development.

Garner is a thorough-bred United product and will relish the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular shirt at Old Trafford.

