"That is the only way they can hurt Arsenal" – Jamie Carragher explains what Manchester United must do to beat Gunners

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shed light on how Manchester United can triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their much-anticipated Premier League encounter on Sunday (January 22).

Manchester United are currently on a fine run of form, being unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions. Erik ten Hag's side are currently in third spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 39 points from 19 matches, eight points off the top-placed north London outfit.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher expressed his opinion on Manchester United's style of play in the ongoing campaign. He wrote:

"We are yet to see the Ten Hag blueprint from Ajax, which is all about domination of the ball. Manchester United's best moments this season – the victories over Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City especially – were built on organised defence and counter-attack. United played 'underdog football' in those matches."

Pinpointing the reasons behind the club's success, Carragher added:

"Those results could have gone either way, but unlike last season, United were far more competitive and found a way to utilise their assets to hurt the opponent – helped by the resurgence of Marcus Rashford – to make their own luck. That is the only way they can hurt Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday too."

Comparing Ten Hag with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, Carragher wrote:

"Ten Hag deserves admiration for seeing that and structuring the side accordingly. He has compromised his footballing vision to get the most out of the squad he has inherited. Mikel Arteta did the same when he first took over at Arsenal, beating big teams in the FA Cup by soaking up pressure and hitting them on the break."

Manchester United manager opines on Casemiro's suspension for Arsenal game

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reminded Arsenal that his team defeated them earlier this season without the services of the suspended Casemiro. He elaborated:

"Last time we beat them without Casemiro, so this time we have to do the same. He is obviously an important player for us and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now. We have a squad and we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan. As a team, we have already showed how to beat them this season."

Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million last summer. He has scored two goals and laid out four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

