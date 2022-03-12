"That’s when we are going to do it" - Mikel Arteta reveals when Arsenal plan to resolve star's contract situation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on the contract situation regarding current club captain Alexandre Lacazette, and revealed that a decision will only be made at the end of the season. The French striker's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and a new deal is yet to be agreed. As a result, Lacazette will be rendered free to join any club of his choosing this summer.

Although Lacazette has been in sensational form ever since taking over from Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as Arsenal captain, recent reports have claimed that the 30-year-old is in talks to return to his former club Lyon.

Worryingly for Arsenal fans, Lacazette has been crucial to the club's redemption as they've clawed their way back into the Premier League's top four, and losing him could prove to be a big blow for the Gunners.

Since inheriting the Arsenal captaincy from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in December, Alexandre Lacazette has registered at least two more assists (7) than any other Premier League player

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Leicester City, Arteta was asked about Lacazette's contract situation and a tentative timeline for when it could be resolved. As per the Daily Mirror, the Spaniard replied saying that the club and the player have agreed to make an assessment at the end of the ongoing season and subsequently make a decision.

Arteta said:

"We have discussed that at the end of the season, when we know where we are we are going, to make a decision together [on Lacazette's future].

"We agreed the decision is to do it in the summer [assess the situation] and that’s when we are going to do it."

This update from Arteta comes as a surprise considering the fact that he has refused to divulge any information regarding contract situations in the recent past. When he was previously questioned about it, he had said:

"As you know, we have certain players with a little bit of uncertainty in the summer so we have to plan what’s going to happen now and what’s going to happen in the summer.

"A lot has to be done, we know, and we don’t expect big things to be happening, but we need to be very alert in the market to see if we can improve the team.

"We have to be prepared because things can happen and injuries can arise in this period of the season and you have to be prepared and planned."

Alexandre Lacazette's future may depend on Arsenal's final position in the Premier League

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Despite what has been a rollercoaster of a season for Arsenal, the Gunners currently find themselves in an enviable position as they occupy fourth place in the Premier League table. Arteta's men are one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but have played three fewer games than the Red Devils.

Finishing in the coveted top-four places will mean a return to the UEFA Champions League next season for the Gunners, and that will almost certainly be deemed the ultimate goal for the remainder of the season. As such, Lacazette's willingness to stay is also likely to be greatly enhanced should Arsenal book themselves a place in Europe's most prestigious competition.

