"That will not change" - Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool's plans for the January transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the Reds are assessing options in the January transfer market. He asserted that he is not averse to added investment to his struggling, injury-stricken squad.

The Merseysiders have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just six wins in 14 matches. The club, who finished second with 92 points last campaign, are currently sixth in the standings with just 22 points, seven off the fourth-place.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are all set to be out of action for more than two months. Hence, the Anfield outfit are expected to dip into the upcoming winter transfer window.

The club are also hoping to overhaul their midfield as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all likely to depart on free transfers next summer.

"There's no doubt Jurgen Klopp's said to the owners: 'I need £250m to spend in the summer!'"

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was queried whether Liverpool need to spend £250 million in January. He responded:

"I don't know about the amount of money. But I'm not against investment, to be honest! We will see what happens in the future. I'm the wrong person to ask [about incoming signings] though."

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds' recruitment strategy, Klopp added:

"But January, in our situation, is a window where we always say that from the sport side we are always prepared. That's how it its. We always try to work with what we've got. That will not change. We are looking at options and if something happens, we will see."

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat, Mohammed Kudus, Ismael Bennacer, and James Maddison in the midfield department.

NovaFutball HD @novafutballhd Enzo Fernandez (Benfica & Argentina 2022/23)

29 games, 4 goals and 6 assists



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham (Dortmund & England 2022/23)

27 games, 10 goals and 4 assists



Mohammed Kudus (Ajax & Ghana 2022/23)

24 games, 12 goals and 2 assists



Rising stars Enzo Fernandez (Benfica & Argentina 2022/23)29 games, 4 goals and 6 assists🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham (Dortmund & England 2022/23)27 games, 10 goals and 4 assistsMohammed Kudus (Ajax & Ghana 2022/23)24 games, 12 goals and 2 assistsRising stars 🇦🇷Enzo Fernandez (Benfica & Argentina 2022/23)▫️29 games, 4 goals and 6 assists 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham (Dortmund & England 2022/23)▫️27 games, 10 goals and 4 assists🇬🇭Mohammed Kudus (Ajax & Ghana 2022/23) ▫️24 games, 12 goals and 2 assists Rising stars 💸💫 https://t.co/zVOiKPby8E

Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique urged the Reds to snap up Argentina and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister following his FIFA World Cup triumph. Speaking to Lord Ping, he said:

"After [Jude] Bellingham, he should be Liverpool's top target. He's only 23 and he's not just been incredible for Argentina, but also Brighton as well. He will keep on growing and he will become even more confident after the World Cup win. I'd love them to sign him."

Mac Allister, 23, has established himself as a first-team starter for the Seagulls over the past two seasons. He has been in fine form of late, scoring five goals in 14 Premier League appearances this campaign.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 14-cap Argentina international has popped up on the radar of other sides. They include Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus, as per Fichajes.

