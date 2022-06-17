“That will help him to go back to his best” - Mikael Silvestre identifies what Maguire must do to regain form ahead of new season at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Harry Maguire should concentrate on his performances rather than take notice of the club’s captaincy at Old Trafford.

Maguire, 29, encountered a difficult season at Old Trafford that coincided with his side's disappointing campaign.

The English defender was at the forefront of criticism thrown at the United squad with his leadership brought into question.

Express reports that Erik ten Hag will sit down with Maguire and discuss his role as the club captain. The 29-year-old, however, will like to keep hold of the armband, having been United's captain since arriving in 2019.

Silvestre thinks it would benefit Maguire if he concentrated solely on getting back to his best and using pre-season to that effect.

He told Express:

“It is a double challenge. Because before being a captain, you need to be a technical leader – and that means playing at your best. Leadership comes second. But I think he is aware of his situation and he knows exactly where he is in terms of his performances, so hopefully a good break mentally, with a new manager and a new dynamic, that will help him to go back to his best.”

He added:

“We make a lot, especially in England, of who is captain of the team or not. I don’t know why there is so much focus on that, because when you have Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes, you have several ‘captains’ in terms of material. So it does not really matter.”

Maguire made 37 appearances for the Red Devils last season, scoring two goals but drew the ire of many United fans for his haphazard performances.

Erik ten Hag comments on Harry Maguire's situation at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag looking forward to working with Maguire

There have been suggestions that Harry Maguire's place in the Manchester United side may be under threat.

The Red Devils are targeting a new centre-back this summer with a move for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber being touted. According to Dutch reporter Mike Verweij (via Metro), however, he is keen to stay at Ajax with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

Erik ten Hag has previously commented on Maguire's place in the United side, noting that things will be different with the Dutch coach now at the helm.

He told reporters during his first press-conference as Manchester United boss (via ManUtd.com):

"I have to repeat that next season is a different season, but I think he did a great job. He's a great player, he's achieved already a lot really also [with his] contribution to Manchester United. So I'm looking forward to working with him.”

With the World Cup coming up later this year, Maguire will be keen to perform well for Manchester United this season. While it seems Gareth Southgate prefers him over any other England defender, another disappointing start to the season might not bode well for him.

