"That will be like Haaland going to City" - Ray Parlour names player who could add 'wow factor' to Liverpool

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has suggested that signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham could add a whole new dimension to Liverpool's midfield.

The English wonderkid is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football right now and is reportedly a Liverpool target as per The Mirror.

It is understood that the Reds are prepared to wait another season to sign Bellingham, which might be the reason for them not signing a new midfielder this summer.

Ray Parlour has claimed that Bellingham could have an impact at Anfield similar to that of his former Dortmund teammate at Manchester City. The former England midfielder has also suggested that Liverpool could struggle in the absence of Thiago, who is set to miss six weeks.

The midfielder picked up an ankle injury in the Anfield outfit's 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend (August 6).

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool retain a strong interest in Jude Bellingham but know Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in this window. NEW: Liverpool retain a strong interest in Jude Bellingham but know Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in this window. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool retain a strong interest in Jude Bellingham but know Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in this window. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Parlour has insisted that even though the Reds have plenty of options in midfield, Thiago's absence will still be a major blow. He told talkSPORT:

“If they can get Bellingham next year, that will be like Haaland going to City, the wow factor because he’s going to be a top player. I know Thiago’s a very important player but they’ve still got options in midfield, [Harvey] Elliott, he could get a starting place, [Naby] Keita coming back, Fabinho’s going to be very important."

“[James] Milner is another option, he can come in and do a job for anybody, but it is a blow, Thiago.”

Liverpool will face plenty of competition for Jude Bellingham's signature

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional earlier this month, the race to sign Bellingham is heating up. The Reds could face competition from both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the Englishman's signature.

Bellingham has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in world football after signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Matheus Nunes this summer, then Jude Bellingham in the next.



Just do it.



We’d be future proofed for nearly a decade. Matheus Nunes this summer, then Jude Bellingham in the next.Just do it. We’d be future proofed for nearly a decade.

Since joining the German giants from his boyhood club Birmingham City as a 17-year-old, the midfielder has grown by leaps and bounds.

In 92 games for the German outfit, Bellingham has netted 11 times while producing 18 assists. He has also established himself as a key player in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp's side manage to sign Bellingham next summer.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar