"That will probably be the difference" – Chris Sutton predicts result of Liverpool vs Southampton in FA Cup fifth round

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 3-1 victory for Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth round clash against EFL Championship outfit Southampton at Anfield this Wednesday (February 28).

The Reds, who beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the EFL Cup trophy earlier this Sunday, are on a stellar run of form now. They have won 12 times and lost just once in their last 16 matches, scoring a staggering 43 goals.

Southampton, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the 2023-24 Championship table with 67 points from 34 outings. Russell Martin's side have tasted defeat three times in their past four league encounters.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton stated that Liverpool will try to exploit the Saints' playing style and go through to the FA Cup quarter-final stage in front of their fans. He wrote:

"Southampton have hit a bit of a sticky patch but they are still going to play the same way, and be open and expansive. They will give Liverpool room to play and the fact the game is at Anfield should help Jurgen Klopp's side too, whether he goes with the kids again, like he did at Wembley, or not."

Sutton, who lifted the 1995 league title with Blackburn Rovers, added:

"We don't know if any of the big guns will be back after missing the Carabao Cup final, but we know that, as a team, they are hungry for trophies. In fact, Klopp will be gluttonous, and want to win everything in his final season in charge of the Reds. Saints will be brave but Liverpool just love to press teams and are so good at it. That will probably be the difference."

The Reds, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis, have registered 10 wins, one draw, and just one loss in their past 12 games across all competitions against Southampton.

Conor Bradley pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's recent EFL Cup glory

Earlier on Sunday, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp used a host of academy products in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. He handed a start to Conor Bradley, while he introduced Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, and James McConnell as substitutes later on.

Speaking to club media, Bradley opened up on his experience of being involved in the recent final and credited Klopp for trusting him and his other young teammates. He said:

"It was a massive game for us, especially the young ones. But obviously it wasn't easy with the amount of injuries we did have but we're just so thankful to get over the line and get the win, and get the win for the manager. I think it all comes from the gaffer, to be honest, the confidence that he puts in us youngsters."

Bradley, 20, has cemented himself as a proper rotational player for Liverpool in the last month. He has recorded one goal and five assists from right-back in 12 games across competitions for his club this season.