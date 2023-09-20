“That’s something that I respect a lot” – Inter Miami goalkeeper highlights one Lionel Messi quality he admires

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callendar has named the quality he admires in Lionel Messi after spending a couple of weeks with the Argentine following his switch to the MLS this summer.

The 25-year-old explained that he's really in love with the humility with which the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner relates with his new teammate at the DRV PNK Stadium.

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi has taken the MLS by storm since joining Inter Miami as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in July. The Argentine has made 11 appearances for the club across all competitions so far, recording 11 goals and five assists to his name.

He recently led the Miamians to claim their first-ever trophy as they defeated Nashville to win the Leagues Cup last month. He's also fired the club to the final of the US Open Cup and has boosted their chances of qualifying for the MLS playoffs this season.

Commenting on the Argentine's impressive start to life in the US, Drake Callendar couldn't help but praise his dedication to the game.

“I see his dedication to the sport and to this team," the Inter Miami shot-stopper told Usopencup.com. "In the short time he’s been with us, he’s really bought into what we’re trying to do and he’s made some great contributions on the field and off."

Callendar then proceeded to highlighting Lionel Messi's humility as an attribute that earns his respect.

“He just wants to be one of the guys, you know? He wants to be one of our teammates and he’s very humble and that’s something that I respect a lot.

“And so seeing how he operates on the training field, like the importance that he puts on training and in games, you can still see the fire in his eyes when he competes and it shows me what kind of level we need to compete at if we’re to be ambitious and want to win games,” the goalkeeper said.

Lionel Messi set to return to action with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was missing from Inter Miami's recent clash with Atlanta United last weekend due to an injury setback; a match they lost 5-2 away from home. However, the Argentine icon has recovered in time and is ready to participate in their next game.

The Miamians are scheduled to take on Toronto FC in a league fixture at the DRV PNK Stadium tonight. They'll then lock horns with Orlando City in their next league game on September 25 before facing Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final three days later.

With Messi on their side, Inter Miami have every reason to believe in their chances of claiming the treble this term. However, they'll need manage the Argentine properly to keep him fit and in top gear.