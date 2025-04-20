"The 11 we needed the entire season", "Ancelotti coming to his senses now he got sacked" - Fans react to Real Madrid XI for Athletic Club clash

Real Madrid supporters took to social media to react to their starting XI as Carlo Ancelotti announced a strong side for the clash against Athletic Club Bilbao. Both clubs are set to face off in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu today, as Los Blancos chase the league title.

Thibaut Courtois has been placed in goal, while the flat four defenders in front of him have Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio in the center. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are sitting on the outside, playing as full-backs.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been named as the defensive anchor in midfield alongside Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos. Ahead of them, Jude Bellingham will enjoy a free role, flanked by Rodrygo on one wing and Vinicius Junior on the other to form a fluid attack.

Fans went on social media quickly to applaud the lineup and termed it beyond overdue. Some of the comments suggested that fans had been yearning for this selection of players, while others were pessimistic. Here are some of their posts:

"The 11 we needed the entire season…" a fan was pleased.

"Ancelotti coming to his senses now he got sacked" another fan claimed.

"Finally 442" this fan was pleased with the shift in formation.

"Wow that's great 😐" another fan was not too happy.

"6 midfielders, 2 attackers and 2 defenders. My god😭😭😭" this fan was pessimistic.

Real Madrid comtemplate whether or not to sack Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are mulling over Carlo Ancelotti's future after yet another disappointing week for the Italian manager. He oversaw the Spanish giants eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, losing 5-1 in an aggregate defeat to Arsenal. Recent poor form has now put them four points adrift from Barcelona in the race for La Liga.

Speculations have arisen about a sack, but president Florentino Perez has not yet made a decision, according to Marca (via Football Espana). He is in no hurry as the board's attention is on the club's objectives that remain in the La Liga and Copa del Rey. The latter sees Real Madrid face Barcelona in the final on April 26th, a game that could sway the board on Ancelotti's fate.

Although sources hinted that the 64-year-old may exit at the end of the season, Ancelotti called it premature for anything of such nature to be discussed. Perez is on that same train, and no exchange related to the managerial opening has happened. Still, rumor has it that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on candidates, as Xabi Alonso is said to be quite favorably placed on the list.

