"The 3 guys upfront have been aggressive when they pressed" - Bruno Fernandes highlights how Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are playing differently in preseason

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has highlighted how different the team has looked so far in the pre-season. He stated that the team has been pressing well, especially in the attack.

Manager Erik ten Hag has seemingly already made his mark at his new club as the Red Devils look like a completely transformed side.

Manchester United have played some excellent, attacking and expressive football during the pre-season so far as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils have won all three of their pre-season games quite convincingly, scoring as many as 11 goals in the process.

Manchester United have earned their third pre-season victory at the expense of Crystal Palace, beating the Eagles 3-1 on Tuesday, July 19.

The trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho got themselves on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Joel Ward grabbed the only goal for Patrick Vieira's side.

Following the game, Fernandes hailed the impact of the attacking trio, who have looked quite aggressive while pressing.

Fernandes has also insisted that the team now plays with a lot of confidence and freedom but reckons that there is still plenty of work to do. Fernandes told MUTV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"We’ve been most aggressive now. The three guys up front have been aggressive when they pressed, it's been strong, it’s made the last line squeeze, the midfielders too and when we turn over the ball we’re closer to the goal."

He added:

"We have freedom, there’s lots of spaces in the middle and we’re better on the ball too. We feel good, the results help on that, playing good football a lot of things to improve yet but we’ll have time to do that and be ready for the first game of the season."

Manchester United will next face Aston Villa on Saturday, July 23.

Manchester United still have plenty of work to do

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the Red Devils have experienced quite a slump, failing to win the Premier League even once.

The likes of David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and other managers have all failed to revive the club and all eyes will now be on Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are cooking in preseason Three wins in three.

Manchester United have certainly looked pretty impressive so far during the pre-season but they have no room to be complacent.

The 20-time English champions have made three signings so far this summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

However, there are still some areas in the squad in need of reinforcements and Ten Hag needs to work on those before the transfer window slams shut.

They perhaps need reinforcements in midfield, right-back and up front. It will be interesting to see how many more players they sign this summer.

