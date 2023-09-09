“The actual successor of Ronaldo”, “Bro looks ready” – Fans left stunned as training video of IShowSpeed before Sidemen charity game emerges

Fans were left stunned by IShowSpeed, with one supporter even comparing the viral streamer with Cristiano Ronaldo after a training video of him emerged on X (formerly Twitter).

IShowSpeed is a popular streamer and internet personality known for his crazy antics and adoration for Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 18-year-old has a notable internet presence, boasting 12 million followers on Instagram and over 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 2023 Variety Streamer of the Year will participate in the annual Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All-Stars charity football match later today (September 9) in a sold-out London Stadium.

Speed made his debut for the YouTube All-Stars in last year's match and was a memorable presence on the pitch despite losing 8-7 to the Sidemen. He will team with the likes of Kai Cenat, xQc and ChrisMD to take on the Sidemen which features popular internet stars like KSI, MrBeast and Miniminter.

A clip recently emerged on X portraying IShowSpeed training in preparation for the big game. He dribbled past YouTube All-Stars teammate Chunkz before brilliantly finishing into the bottom-left corner.

His goal can be watched below (via @SpeedUpdates1):

"Speed looking ready for the Charity Match"

One fan was so impressed that he named Speed as Ronaldo's successor:

"The actual successor of Ronaldo"

While others believe he's ready for the big clash today:

"Nah bro looks ready ready"

For those who are unable to attend the game live at West Ham United's stadium, the blockbuster friendly will be live-streamed on the Sidemen's YouTube channel. The match will kick off at 3 PM BST (7:30 PM IST).

IShowSpeed recently got emotional after his fans tricked him into thinking Cristiano Ronaldo passed away

Popular streamer IShowSpeed was recently tricked by his own viewers into thinking Cristiano Ronaldo had passed away during a live stream on September 1.

Speed has idolized the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for years now, with his X handle having 'sui' in it. The 18-year-old has also famously flown to numerous countries, including England and Saudi Arabia, to catch a glimpse of the Portugal superstar live.

Speed was scrolling through X when he caught a glimpse of the fake news stating Ronaldo had died. The former freaked out and broke into tears, saying (via Daily Mirror):

"Oh my God! "What the f*** is going on?

He then reportedly ended the stream soon after saying:

"I'm going to freak the f*** out. Stop f***ing playing. If y'all playing, stop playing right now, bro. Say it's fake right now. Say it's fake! If it's fake say 'fake,' if it's real say it's 'real.' Right now, bro. Right now!"

IShowSpeed even got the chance to meet the 38-year-old in person in June while the latter was on international duty for Portugal.