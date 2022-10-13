"The only advice I can give" - Tottenham star offers key advice to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura recently spoke about his Brazilian compatriot and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

The Los Blancos forward has been in great form. He has managed to score seven goals and provide four assists in 13 games across all competitions this season. He also scored the winning goal for the Madrid giants in last season's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool as the club lifted the trophy for a record 14th time.

Moura praised Vinicius Jr. for his immense talent. He also shared a piece of advice for his compatriot (via Madrid Universal):

“Vinicius is an incredible player. He is one of the best in the world right now. He is doing very well and I am very happy for him, because he is Brazilian and that is very good for our country.

"The only advice I can give Vinicius is to continue doing what he’s doing so far. He has to be happy on the pitch, do what he knows best, dribble, but above all, be happy. Right now it’s fantastic.”

Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona on Sunday (16 October). Vinicius Jr. will be one of the key players in deciding the monumental clash's outcome.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo heaped praise on Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is not the only Brazilian star shining in the Spanish capital at the moment. His Los Blancos teammate Rodrygo has been a crucial cog in Carlo Ancelotti's wheel as well.

Rodrygo has scored four goals and provided three assists in 11 games in all competitions so far this season. He recently spoke to reporters (via Madrid Universal):

“Vinicius played really well last season. He’s had a great season, and I’m sure he will continue to grow and continue to play better because of his quality and speed. He has everything to be the best.”

Rodrygo has shone under Carlo Ancelotti for the Madrid giants. The player also heaped praise on the Italian manager:

“I think I learn a little from him every day. They have given us a lot of experience, a lot of confidence. I think the most important thing I learn from him every day is to always pass on trust to others.”

