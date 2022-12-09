“The age factor will not wait for anybody, no matter how you’ve lived” – Tyson Fury issues stern warning to Cristiano Ronaldo amid recent struggles

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo received some harsh criticism from British boxing champion Tyson Fury. The heavyweight star, who is also a big Manchester United fan, claimed that Ronaldo's career is 'on the slide' and compared the Portuguese icon to Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury, who fought Klitschko when the Ukrainian was 39, said:

'If you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, he's 37 years old, he's had the best doctors, the best physiotherapists, he's lived like an egg in Mr Kipling's cake. But even Ronaldo is on the slide now, so even someone who has looked after himself like that, it catches up to you… so imagine a boxer who has been punched to pieces for the last 20 years.

He added:

'The age factor will not wait for anybody, no matter how you've lived. Whether you've never had a drink in your life, if you've never run on any hard surfaces, no matter who you are, age will get you eventually.'

Ronaldo has been in the news a lot recently. He had a great 2021-22 season for the Red Devils upon his return, scoring 24 goals across all competitions. However, he scored just three goals in 16 games in all competitions in the 2022-23 season where he was regularly dropped to the bench.

He later mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he lashed out at the club.

During Portugal's Group H loss to South Korea, he was caught having an angry reaction after he was substituted for Andre Silva. Subsequently, he was dropped for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. who scored a hat-trick in their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. A Selecao eventually won the game 6-1 as Ronaldo played less than 20 minutes.

Portugal will now face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be named in the starting line-up.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics following rumours of World Cup walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo shut down any rumours that he might leave the national team.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has quashed any rumors of a rift between him and the team's management and threats that he may leave the team. In an Instagram post, he fired back, claiming that the team was 'a group too united to be broken by external forces'.

According to reports, there was a tense conversation between manager Fernando Santos and the striker where he threatened to leave. However, the FPF put out a statement, saying:

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar"

The statement added:

"Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected."

Ronaldo has made the most appearances of any Portugal player (183) and is the top men's international goalscorer of all time, with 118 goals.

